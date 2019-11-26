Here's why PeeCee will never do a duet with hubby Nick Jonas!

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its next weekend primetime offering.

The channel is all set to introduce a first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’; the show is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan.

The show will present superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s shaking the B-town!

In the first week of the show featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, audience will get an insight into her childhood, her marriage to Nick Jonas and much more. While we all know how PeeCee has made an indelible mark for herself on the global entertainment map with her impressive body of work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, little do we know about her rulebook when it comes to performing with her husband. In a first-of-its-kind revelation made by Priyanka confessed that she'd never do a duet with husband Nick Jonas!!!

Well, we all know Nick is a pretty famous singer, while Priyanka has sung a couple of popular tracks. But the duo will never do a collaboration, as PeeCee revealed on Pro Music Countdown, "I don't even dare to sing in front of him. He's a child prodigy, he makes songs, he writes the lyrics, he composes the music, but I don't have that kind of education of music. I just like music, hence I will never try doing a duet with him. Every morning I wake up, I don't have to turn on the radio as he is playing the piano and he's singing for me live (and exclusive)."