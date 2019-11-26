For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Nov 2019 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

Here's why PeeCee will never do a duet with hubby Nick Jonas!

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its next weekend primetime offering.

The channel is all set to introduce a first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’; the show is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan.

The show will present superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s shaking the B-town!

In the first week of the show featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, audience will get an insight into her childhood, her marriage to Nick Jonas and much more. While we all know how PeeCee has made an indelible mark for herself on the global entertainment map with her impressive body of work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, little do we know about her rulebook when it comes to performing with her husband. In a first-of-its-kind revelation made by Priyanka confessed that she'd never do a duet with husband Nick Jonas!!!

Well, we all know Nick is a pretty famous singer, while Priyanka has sung a couple of popular tracks. But the duo will never do a collaboration, as PeeCee revealed on Pro Music Countdown, "I don't even dare to sing in front of him. He's a child prodigy, he makes songs, he writes the lyrics, he composes the music, but I don't have that kind of education of music. I just like music, hence I will never try doing a duet with him. Every morning I wake up, I don't have to turn on the radio as he is playing the piano and he's singing for me live (and exclusive)."

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Bollywood
Related news
News | 25 Nov 2019

Bollywood has always been India's pop music: Indus Creed

MUMBAI: Uday Benegal, singer of Indus Creed, one of India's oldest rock bands, says the Bollywood genre has always been India's pop music.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

Salman bhai takes final decision on music of film: Composer Sajid

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Sajid Ali Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo that has collaborated with Salman Khan on several films, says the 53-year-old superstar takes the final decision when it comes to music of their films, adding that Salman is a talented and musical person.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

Old Bollywood songs return on TikTok

MUMBAI: Weeks ago a woman named Priyanka Kandwal became the talk of the town for her strong resemblance to late Bollywood star Madhubala. Thanks to the "TikTok ki Madhubala" and her videos, now #oldisgold is trending on TikTok.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

Sunny Leone says 'Hello Ji' for ALTBalaji's Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

MUMBAI: When Ekta Kapoor and Sunny Leone collaborate for a song, expect nothing less than fireworks. After the legendary chartbuster Baby Doll, the pair has once again come together.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Salim Merchant claims YRF haven't paid royalties for four years

MUMBAI:  Salim Merchant, of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, shocked Bollywood buffs on Thursday by alleging that the prestigious production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not paid him royalties despite having collected the same.

read more

RnM Biz

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

News
Fever FM wins 'Radio Station of the Year' at ABP Brand Excellence Awards

MUMBAI: Fever FM bagged the Radio Station of the Year award at ABP Brand Excellence Awards on 21 read more

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik weaves magic on listeners with 'Shaamein'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik hits the right chord yet again with his romantic number titled Shaamein. Click here to view the song: read more

2
Jennifer Lopez to get Spotlight Award at Palm Springs fest

MUMBAI: Actor Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.The actress will...read more

3
Detroit legend Moodymann is coming down to India!

MUMBAI: Mumbai based music and culture agency, WAVLNGTH, is bringing down a Detroit powerhouse this December. Moodymann's first tour in India will...read more

4
Legendary Icelandic Electronic Band GusGus releases 'Lies Are More Flexible' Remixes

MUMBAI: Just over a year following the release of their tenth studio album Lies Are More Flexible, GusGus is rounding out the year with the first...read more

5
Indian Idol special: Neha Kakkar shakes a leg with Divya Khosla Kumar on 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently danced on the tunes of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, one of the trending songs that has crossed 50 mn views in just a week. On...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group