Detroit legend Moodymann is coming down to India!

MUMBAI: Mumbai based music and culture agency, WAVLNGTH, is bringing down a Detroit powerhouse this December. Moodymann's first tour in India will begin in Mumbai on 7 December and end in Delhi on 8 December.

One of the most enigmatic and charismatic figures of house music, his voice has been clearly amongst the loudest when it comes to preserving the rich heritage of Afro-American music.

A cult music hero, a significant part in his appeal lies in remaining resolutely unknowable. An artist who doesn’t make music for the masses to dance to, but rather for the small majority that listens.

Think simple loops, filters, atmosphere, unsettling synths, jerking drums, here is a man creating house music where you can hear the grit soaked into every groove.

(Source: IANS)