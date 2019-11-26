For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Nov 2019 18:10 |  By Namrata Kale

Caribbean themed 'CASA BACARDÍ' enthralled its attendees to the fullest

MUMBAI: Set up in a 200 year old bungalow at Pioneer Hall in Bandra was CASA BACARDÍ, a Caribbean get up that bewitched audience with its uniqueness.

Held on 9 November 2019, one could literally get a whiff of Caribbean culture before even entering the spot. Apart from the rum that sensed strong Caribbean roots to the music and dance that we witnessed, vibe of the festival just lifted the mood up. 

Ambience was totally lit with those beautifully arranged basket bulbs hung above, the typical shack decoration which gave the ‘beach vibe’ and technically arranged fairy lights that literally stole our hearts. From the classic Mojito to Riki Tikis and Mai Tais, there were a bunch of cool BACARDÍ concoctions including the ‘Coco Locos’, which were basically rum in coconuts! Typical Caribbean-themed BBQ menu by new eatery Nomada from that beautiful jerk chicken, jackfruit mole tacos to the caramel goodness of dulce de leche, the menu got you salivating.

With two stages alternating from day to night, six artists from India and Sri Lanka brought their sick beats to the festival. The CASA BACARDÍ rooftop stage feature Mumbai’s veteran DJ and vinyl selector Sindhi Curry as well as Sri Lanka’s DJ Emanuel and DJ Leandro who brought their iconic Tropical Wax Party sounds to India for the first time.

On the CASA BACARDÍ main stage, new age electronica artist SickFlip, turntablist Spin Doctor and hip hop DJ Shez spun a set of specially curated mixes. If that wasn’t enough, the audience was in for a surprise when the country’s fastest rising electronic music producer – Ritviz showed up for an intimate one-on-one conversation on his journey as an artist and always doing what moves him.

CASA BACARDÍ hosted three unique workshops. While artist Sickflip hosted a workshop on Caribbean beat making encouraging young producers to do what moves them, Bacardi’s brand ambassadors conducted an interactive mixology session on the rooftop bar at the festival. The Dancehall workshop, led by India’s most prominent Dancehall artist MS Sheriff, stole the show and witnessed a full house of synchronized dancing and crazy energy.

Attendees were treated well by the organizers/crew and amidst an enthusiast crowd with dozens of people crashing at the venue after 9 pm we were guided pretty well. Also the hygiene was taken care of

If you’re the kind to browse, CASA BACARDÍ also housed apparel pop-ups by Mumbai’s   hottest   streetwear   brand   Jay   Walking,   sustainable   clothing   brand Boheco,   Barbados   based   resort   line   Isaa   Vibes   and   vintage   clothing   brand Bodements, all in line with their Caribbean aesthetic.

Brand BACARDÍ, known for creating some of India's most iconic properties and experiences, ‘CASA BACARDÍ’– an immersive platform bringing together cultures, creativity and celebrations of freedom and individuality. Through ‘CASA BACARDÍ’, the brand brought its global campaign 'Do What Moves You', a movement that inspires everyone to express themselves and truly live in the moment.

To celebrate this contribution to the world and increase appreciation of Caribbean culture, Bacardi’s Caribbean themed – festival CASA BACARDÍ which was held in Mumbai and Bangalore turned out to be BACARDÍ, turned out to be a massive and instilled memories in our hearts forever.

