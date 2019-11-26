Armaan Malik weaves magic on listeners with 'Shaamein'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik hits the right chord yet again with his romantic number titled Shaamein.

Click here to view the song:

Prince of Romance Armaan Malik, who is known for his romantic chartbusters including Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera Wajah Tum Ho and the recent hit Pehla Pyaar from Kabir Singh among several others, has released his new song, ‘Shaamein’ from ALTBalaji’s web series Broken…But Beautiful’ season 2.

Featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Anuja Joshi and beautifully composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Manoj Muntashir, Shaamein has the signature ‘Armaan Malik stamp’ on it as it has already created an impact with the listeners, especially his fans who constantly want more and more heart melting melodies from the versatile singer.

This is the first time Armaan has sung a song for a digital show and he excitedly states:

“I am stoked that the makers of ‘Broken’ have trusted me and my voice to express the true feelings of being in love, through this beautiful song called Shaamein.”

Armaan adds, “Whenever Amaal and I come together for a track, it always turns out to be pure magic. This song is nothing short of that. After long, we’ve come together and collaborated and it’s definitely been worth the wait.”