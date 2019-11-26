For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Nov 2019 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik weaves magic on listeners with 'Shaamein'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik hits the right chord yet again with his romantic number titled Shaamein.

Click here to view the song:

Prince of Romance Armaan Malik, who is known for his romantic chartbusters including Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera Wajah Tum Ho and the recent hit Pehla Pyaar from Kabir Singh among several others, has released his new song, ‘Shaamein’ from ALTBalaji’s web series Broken…But Beautiful’ season 2.

Featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Anuja Joshi and beautifully composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Manoj Muntashir, Shaamein has the signature ‘Armaan Malik stamp’ on it as it has already created an impact with the listeners, especially his fans who constantly want more and more heart melting melodies from the versatile singer.

This is the first time Armaan has sung a song for a digital show and he excitedly states:

“I am stoked that the makers of ‘Broken’ have trusted me and my voice to express the true feelings of being in love, through this beautiful song called Shaamein.

Armaan adds, “Whenever Amaal and I come together for a track, it always turns out to be pure magic. This song is nothing short of that. After long, we’ve come together and collaborated and it’s definitely been worth the wait.”

Tags
Armaan Malik Chup Gai Shaamein Manoj Muntashir music
Related news
News | 26 Nov 2019

Caribbean themed 'CASA BACARDÍ' enthralled its attendees to the fullest

MUMBAI: Set up in a 200 year old bungalow at Pioneer Hall in Bandra was CASA BACARDÍ, a Caribbean get up that bewitched audience with its uniqueness.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Indian Idol special: Neha Kakkar shakes a leg with Divya Khosla Kumar on 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently danced on the tunes of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, one of the trending songs that has crossed 50 mn views in just a week.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

2019 marks record year for Chris Young on the road

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young celebrated a record year on the road as his Raised On Country World Tour 2019, sponsored by USAA, played to over 400,000 fans in three countries in 2019.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Louis Tomlinson's new single 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart' is sure to motivate you

MUMBAI: Louis Tomlinson today releases his beautiful new single Don't Let It Break Your Heart. 

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Legendary Icelandic Electronic Band GusGus releases 'Lies Are More Flexible' Remixes

MUMBAI: Just over a year following the release of their tenth studio album Lies Are More Flexible, GusGus is rounding out the year with the first instalment of their two-part remix EP series, ‘Remixes Are More Flexible’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration witread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children sread more

News
Fever FM wins 'Radio Station of the Year' at ABP Brand Excellence Awards

MUMBAI: Fever FM bagged the Radio Station of the Year award at ABP Brand Excellence Awards on 21 read more

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennifer Lopez to get Spotlight Award at Palm Springs fest

MUMBAI: Actor Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.The actress will...read more

2
Detroit legend Moodymann is coming down to India!

MUMBAI: Mumbai based music and culture agency, WAVLNGTH, is bringing down a Detroit powerhouse this December. Moodymann's first tour in India will...read more

3
Legendary Icelandic Electronic Band GusGus releases 'Lies Are More Flexible' Remixes

MUMBAI: Just over a year following the release of their tenth studio album Lies Are More Flexible, GusGus is rounding out the year with the first...read more

4
Indian Idol special: Neha Kakkar shakes a leg with Divya Khosla Kumar on 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar recently danced on the tunes of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, one of the trending songs that has crossed 50 mn views in just a week. On...read more

5
2019 marks record year for Chris Young on the road

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young celebrated a record year on the road as his Raised On Country World Tour 2019, sponsored by USAA,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group