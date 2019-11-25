VYRL Cover Star's fourth edition promises to be bigger and better with 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: VYRL Cover Star is a unique initiative by VYRL Originals that bridges between ambitious artists to the music stalwarts from the fraternity. The last three editions of this initiative have received amazing response for tracks like Sajna Ve, Woh Baarishein and Khud se Zyada, allowing the fans to showcase their talent in front of artists and original creators like Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Arjun Kanungo, Lisa Mishra, Manoj Muntashir and many more.

Now in its 4th edition of VYRL Cover Star promises to be bigger and better with its most recent release ‘Intezaar’, as in this edition the participants from across the country will be judged by Mithoon who is one of the most exalted Indian music composer, Mohit, the most prominent film director and Asees Kaur, a top-notch Indian singer who has stolen millions of hearts with her magical voice. Each of them will go through all the covers and select ten worthy contestants to come and perform LIVE in front of them.

VYRL Cover Star is supported by Gaana, the leading streaming platform in the country. The whole enterprise has become magnificent with partners like PVR, leading cinema chain of the country where Cover Star finale will be hosted, Red FM the largest radio network in the country and Smule a platform for music enthusiasts giving their fans an opportunity to participate for cover star on their app if they choose to.

The entries for VYRL Cover Star are open to everyone across the country.

Speaking about the third edition, Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India and South Asia shares “VYRL Cover Star is a unique platform that has brought many fans and aspiring artists closer to the creators of songs in the last 3 editions. We are glad to bring back Cover Star for Intezaar where deserving fans stand a chance to perform live in front of Mohit, Mithoon and Asees Kaur which is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any aspiring artist. We have immense talent in the country, and we are looking forward to receiving unique cover entries for this track.”

Talking about this initiative, Mithoon said, “Working with VRYL Originals has been a great experience so far and studded with pleasant surprises. The first time when I came across ‘VYRL Cover Star’ I immediately said we should do it for Intezaar. In a country which has an abundance of talent, there are very few opportunities like these that connect aspiring musicians to people like us from the industry. I believe it’s a wonderful opportunity for creators to come forward and showcase their talent with unique cover entries. I have noticed that a lot of entries have already started flowing in and I am super excited to go through all the entries and see different renditions of Intezaar.”

Talking about VYRL Cover Star, Mohit Suri shared “Cover Star is a great initiative by VYRL Originals where they give fans an opportunity to connect with their favourite artist and perform LIVE in front of them. I am quite eager to see amazing covers flowing in for Intezaar and I am sure it’s going to be a tough time for Mithoon, Asees and I to pick up the top 5 contestants to come and perform LIVE in front of us.”

Speaking about the VYRL Cover Star for Intezaar, Asees shared Intezaar is a song that is very close to my heart and I am overwhelmed with the response received for this track. I am super excited for VYRL Cover Star as it’s a huge opportunity for any growing talent in this country. Looking forward to some amazing entries on Intezaar and we are surely going to have a great time going through all the entries. It’s going to be a tough one in selecting top 5 to come and perform live. My good wishes with every participate.