Uk pop star Tara Mc Donald & Indian American Amrit Dasu a.k.a. Dasu drop a freaky new single 'Skeletons'

MUMBAI: Leading Mumbai-based independent record label for International Music - 9122 Records is set to launch Skeletons by UK pop star Tara McDonald and US-based Indian, Amrit Dasu a.k.a. "DASU" on 22 November 2019.

Skeletons is an insanely catchy slice of spooky urban pop. A perfect antidote for those dark post Halloween nights and samples the hugely popular French hit Belsunce Breakdown by Bouga.

Watch here:

The official music video, which will drop soon, continues the supernatural theme (think "American Horror Story"), while the song was brought to life by underground French DJ producer and hook-maker MOOX (Shaggy, Cris Cab) alongside Laurent Jaccoux (Dr Luke team, Jason Derulo) and UK duo COMMANDS (Anne-Marie,Rudimental and Elderbrook).

Says an elated Tara McDonald, “Skeletons is a crazy song about a dark past that’s difficult to accept and those skeletons in the closet want to break free. Working with DASU has been such an incredible experience, I’m really proud to collaborate with him. His performance and song-writing gives the record a R&B swag. It feels more like a duet than a feature which I love. It’s the first time I’ve collaborated with an Indian artist which has been a dream of mine for a long time as I continue my mission to promote equality through my pop world music album concept."

Says DASU, “Skeletons is a fun song which also has a lot of truth in it. It shows we can talk about things people are scared to speak about in a less dramatic way. I want to thank Tara for let me being part of this exciting project. Her energy is infectious and I loved the whole process of the track coming together. It was quick, instinctive and pretty much organic. I’m looking forward to seeing the fan’s reactions to Skeletons”.

Says Sunil D’Sa, Founder, 9122 Records, “This is truly a multi-cultural collaboration. English-Irish pop star meets US based Indian who was brought up in Hong Kong. It can’t get any more complicated than this, but the output is Skeletons a brilliant urban / pop dance track with a `stuck in your head’ hook. What pleases me most is the coming together of two extremely talented personalities from totally different backgrounds to create such a strong and seamless track. Can’t wait for the fans to hear it!”

With 20 tracks that hit the Top 10 on International charts, Tara McDonald dubbed "the Queen of dance", awarded "Voice of the year 2014" and described by Rolling Stone magazine as "The white singer with the black voice", first gained popularity for featuring on the hit singles "My My My" Armand van Helden and "Feel the Vibe" Axwell. Her collaboration with David Guetta on "Delirious" was the turning point in her career. This successfully started her solo career which included a collaboration with the rap legend Snoop Dogg, while her single “I Need a Miracle” gave her her first #1 record, launching her into mainstream media and radio waves across Europe. In 2016, she hit the Latin American market with "Love Me" her first Latin collaboration with the platinum-selling artist Juan Magan, which went straight to number 1 in Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Paraguay.



Following the success of her second Latin American collaboration "Money Maker" released earlier this year, which featured multi-platinum Billboard award winners Zion and Lennox Tara now returns with her new single Skeletons.

Amrit Dasu a.k.a. 'DASU' is a US based singer, songwriter and model of Indian descent. After putting out his music on the internet since 2014, DASU bagged his first major record deal with UMG in 2016. His debut single Dil Kya Kare (Did I Love You?) was produced by Rishi Rich and featured Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat in the music video. He followed up the single with his debut EP `Holding On’ and since then has built a formidable fan following both in India and the US. In the summer 2017, DASU dropped Turn Back Time a smash Intl collaboration with Jamaican dancehall star Charly Black that went on to make him a name to reckon with!

SKELETONS is available in India exclusively on 9122 Records across all streaming services.