News |  25 Nov 2019 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Salman Khan praises Vishal Mishra, calls him 'hardworking'

MUMBAI: Vishal Mishra a singer composer who is doing immensely well with his Independent and Bollywood songs was recently been appreciated by Salman Khan.

In an interesting interview Khan said, “Vishal is very hard working and has no ego. If you suggest something he really likes it and incorporates that in the song. He's like an instant coffee if you  give him any lyrics he will be ready with the composition as quick as possible. Vishal is very good singer and has got an incredible voice with an incredible sense of composition."

Mishra went onto Instagram sharing this piece of information and thanked Salman Khan.

