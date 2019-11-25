Ekta Kapoor thanks Vishal Mishra for 'Teri Hogaiyaan'

MUMBAI: He has made it a point to shine in whichever path he treads. After receiving enormous love and encouragement for his film and independent music projects over the last few years, composer-singer Vishal Mishra recently made a debut in the web space. His song, Teri Hogaiyaan from the web series, Broken... But Beautiful Season 2 has been receiving rave reviews. So much so, that music aficionados from across the country have been trying their hand at cover versions of the soulful rendition.

The maker of the web series, Ekta Kapoor, made sure that she gave Vishal the love and admiration he rightly deserves. She took to social media to share a video, along with the entire team of Broken... But Beautiful Season 2, to congratulate the composer for the song’s success.

Ekta said, “Vishal, your song, Teri Hogaiyaan, has had 425 covers and the Broken... But Beautiful team wants to thank you for the amazing track. Apparently, the song has got the highest number of covers and has broken the record of Kaise Hua (also a Vishal Mishra composition). So I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”