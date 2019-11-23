For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Nov 2019 12:38

TikTok Star, Vishal Pandey celebrates his birthday along with Sameeksha Sud from 'Teen Tigada'

MUMBAI: Double celebrations were in a row for Teen Tigada , as it was Vishal Pandey’s birthday as well as the launch of the trio’s first music video together.

Qyuki creators Teen Tigada had a double reason to celebrate last night. It was Vishal Pandey’s birthday as well as the launch of Rula Ke Gaya Ishq ; their first-ever music video together as a trio.

The track is a romantic number, the storyline is that of a love triangle and the trio’s performance is nothing short of mesmerizing.

It opens with Bhavin Bhanushali , Sameeksha Sud and Vishal Pandey portraying a very close bond of friendship but, things start going downhill when each of them realizes that their love for the other is only but, one-sided.

The song is sure to find a place in the playlist of the generation of today, as a lot of people will be able to identify with it.

Sagar Gokhale, COO of Qyuki adds, “Teen Tigada is the best fit for the song rula ke gaya since it is all about friendship and love and is sure to strike a chord with the millennials of today. With such talents coming together to create it, the song delivers a perfect balance between emotions and beats”

Bhavin Bhanushali, Sameeksha Sud and Vishal Pandey said "What better day to release the song?! It’s a double whammy for us and the amount of love we have received on our social media platforms is unreal, we are overwhelmed. We hope the audience loves the song as much as we do, we have given this project our all"

Ram Gulati, Director and Producer of the song says "I am sure the song will leave a huge impact among the youth of the nation. Every love story starts with a friendship but may not necessarily change into love. Will Bhavin, Sameeksha and Vishal find love in their friendship?"

Stebin Ben, the voice behind the song who is often compared to Atif Aslam said, "The song conveys a beautiful story. We have tried to explore emotions of love in different ways. It is a rather soulful number which will give you goosebumps."

