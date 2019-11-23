For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2019 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Red FM's RJ Raunac in talks with Joint CP-Traffic Narendra Singh Bundela on traffic issues and air pollution

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac from 93.5 FM had a candid conversation with Narendra Singh Bundela the Joint CP-Traffic Delhi on the top that is buzzing in the country i.e – air pollution and the measures to curb it.

On explaining the importance of traffic rule Narendra mentioned, “The capacity of Delhi roads is already limited as it is a built up area and the mains roads have limited width and in traffic the volume of vehicles is increasing along with time and not getting less. So in order to improve this situation we have applied for better road engineering with PWD department because if it a three lane road and turns into a one lane it becomes a point of congestion traffic.”

Watch the video to know more:


In the end Narendra Singh Bundela gave a message to all the youngsters, " Maintain self discipline while driving and follow the rules and guidelines framed under certain objections. Do not violate them instead follow them to ensure your own safety.”

Tags
RJ Raunac Red FM Traffic Jam
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Red Indies run a contest for all for budding musicians

MUMBAI: Red Indies, an initiative by Red FM gives a chance to all the budding for bands, solo artists, musicians to get featured on its platform. YouTube sensation, comedian and singer Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines is here telling you how to participate Watch here:

read more
News | 17 Sep 2019

Shilpa Surroch shoots for RED FM's 'Indie Hai Hum'

MUMBAI: RED FM’s show for independent artists, Indie Hai Hum, which is now eight episodes old, commenced on a high note with rapper, singer, producer and actor, Badshah.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Spotify chat: If not an artist I would have been a traveler or an RJ, says Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Chogada fame, Darshan Raval showcased a unique side when he debuted as an RJ on RED FM’s show, Indie Hai Hum, where he was quite effective in bringing out a new side of Indie musicians.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Darshan Raval's never-seen-before dance in 'Dil Mera Blast' will make you get up and groove!

MUMBAI: Call him the lady killer, talented singer, who is now a radio jockey too, Darshan Raval is on a hit spree! The Baarish Lete Aana singer can be seen dancing his heart out in his new single, Dil Mera Blast.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2019

Darshan to debut as RJ with 'Indie Hai Hum'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval, who is the current  heartthrob of the nation owing to his phenomenal songs like Baarish Lete Aana, Bhula Diya, Chogada, Kamariya and the latest Hawa Banke etc., is all set to debut as an RJ with RED FM Red Indies new show, Indie Hai Hum.

read more

RnM Biz

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

top# 5 articles

1
Syn Cole drops slick new single ‘Mind Blown’

MUMBAI: Estonian DJ and producer Syn Cole reveals his latest single ‘Mind Blown’, out now via Positiva Records. Syn delivers a rollicking, club-...read more

2
At 'MTV Hustle' I witnessed talents of different regions that you wouldn't think Hip Hop was reaching: Raja Kumari

MUMBAI: Pop queen Raja Kumari whose known for her hits like SHOOK, The Wakhra Swag to name a few has been a huge inspiration for the masses in India...read more

3
RJ Roshan at Spotlight Chapter 2- a platform showcasing unique talents

MUMBAI: Spotlight, a platform for talents – unique and full power. The origin of this platform goes back two years when RJ Roshan decided to take...read more

4
Top ten trending international songs on YouTube

MUMBAI: Global music icons and their mingboggling songs are trending on YouTube. Receiving a million number tag on their official pages these songs...read more

5
Will Clarke debuts new label 'All We Have Is Now' and open to close US Tour 2020

MUMBAI: Esteemed DJ and producer Will Clarke presents his brand-new label ‘All We Have Is Now’ set to debut in 2020. All We Have Is Now marks the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group