Red FM's RJ Raunac in talks with Joint CP-Traffic Narendra Singh Bundela on traffic issues and air pollution

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac from 93.5 FM had a candid conversation with Narendra Singh Bundela the Joint CP-Traffic Delhi on the top that is buzzing in the country i.e – air pollution and the measures to curb it.



On explaining the importance of traffic rule Narendra mentioned, “The capacity of Delhi roads is already limited as it is a built up area and the mains roads have limited width and in traffic the volume of vehicles is increasing along with time and not getting less. So in order to improve this situation we have applied for better road engineering with PWD department because if it a three lane road and turns into a one lane it becomes a point of congestion traffic.”



In the end Narendra Singh Bundela gave a message to all the youngsters, " Maintain self discipline while driving and follow the rules and guidelines framed under certain objections. Do not violate them instead follow them to ensure your own safety.”