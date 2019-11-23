At 'MTV Hustle' I witnessed talents of different regions that you wouldn't think Hip Hop was reaching: Raja Kumari

MUMBAI: Pop queen Raja Kumari whose known for her hits like SHOOK, The Wakhra Swag to name a few has been a huge inspiration for the masses in India. Especially girls out there who aspire to become like Kumari are her ardent fans who look out for having the courage and confidence she carries. Getting into a candid conversation with the City Slums fame she further revealed her thoughts on the current rap music industry scenario.

“Ongoing scene is exciting and it's growing. There are so many places to perform, so many voices coming out and so many options to listen to. The creativity is on another level. Being a judge on MTV Hustle I witnessed talents of different regions that you wouldn’t think Hip Hop was reaching. There’s just so much brewing in this country and we haven’t seen the last of it,” said Raja Kumari.

Recently she was nominated for the Europe Music Awards 2019. When asked the rapper what her take was on this, she said, “A global nomination like the European Music Awards is always a moment to stop and be thankful for all the blessings that I’ve had. This is my third year being nominated but this time it’s for SHOOK which was a turning point in my career. It was the biggest music video I’ve done and allowed me to work with some of the biggest producers and for me to be honoured for that video and song is really exciting. It shows that people are noticing and appreciating the work I’ve been putting in and that means a lot to me.”

On the work front Kumari will be the first Indian to host the red carpet at the American Music Awards which will be held on 25 November 2019.

She has revealed about her upcoming projects as well.

“I’m releasing a single with Sony Music India at the end of this year. I’m also bringing a new stage show this festival season to India and pushing myself and my team.”