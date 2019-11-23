Listen to RJ Kartik's one minute motivational story and recharge your batteries

MUMBAI: MY FM’s RJ Kartik who is among the top three most followed radio jockeys in the country is widely known to motivate audiences with his stories.

There are times in life when you feel low about things but RJ Kartik has got your back with his talk.

Here are his recent one minute motivational stories that everyone should listen which is sure to set you to having a positive approach towards life. We at Radioandmusic have made a compilation of all his videos and added a gist of the story in the subtitle.

Three things that everyone should learn- RJ Kartik

Live for today and be satisfied without worrying about tomorrow

Do not be dependent it will make you weak be an independent individual.

Stay humble and kind your egoistic nature will only cause harm

Dream big in order to achieve something big.