Bhuvan Bam mimics Himmesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam recently imitated the 90s iconic music musician Himmesh Reshammiya whose songs like Teri Yaad, Adhuri Zindagi to name a few had created magic with these songs back then.

The YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam went onto Instagram mentioning a bit about Reshammiya’s behaviour that gets into his songs. In the video Bam is been seen tuning to Himmesh’s songs. Moreover, watching this video singer Aditya Narayan and Ashish Chanchlani commented mentioning how much they love Himmesh Reshammiya’s songs.

Have a look:



On the work front Himmesh Reshammiya's song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0’ featuring Ranu Mondal has crossed 13 mn views.

