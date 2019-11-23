For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2019 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's new track 'Shaamein' to be out soon

MUMBAI: Siblings Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik both established singers in their own way known to brighten the Bollywood music industry with their magical voice would soon be releasing a new track.

Both these brothers will be seen working together for a Shaamein, track that would be released soon.

The lyrics of this song are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Amaal known for his debut composition for songs of Salmaan Khan’s movie Jai Ho has composed music for the upcoming Shaamein and Armaan whose voice has been featured in a lot of music commercials will lend his voice for Shaamein.

Stay tuned for further details.

Tags
Armaan Malik Amaal Mallik Salman Khan Jai Ho music
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2019

Listen to RJ Kartik's one minute motivational story and recharge your batteries

MUMBAI: MY FM’s RJ Kartik who is among the top three most followed radio jockeys in the country is widely known to motivate audiences with his stories. There are times in life when you feel low about things but RJ Kartik has got your back with his talk.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

At 'MTV Hustle' I witnessed talents of different regions that you wouldn't think Hip Hop was reaching: Raja Kumari

MUMBAI: Pop queen Raja Kumari whose known for her hits like SHOOK, The Wakhra Swag to name a few has been a huge inspiration for the masses in India. Especially girls out there who aspire to become like Kumari are her ardent fans who look out for having the courage and confidence she carries.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

Lyricist Kaifi Azmi's wife Shaukat Azmi passes away at 93

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shaukat Azmi, wife of renowned Late Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and mother of actress Shabana Azmi, passed away on Friday. Her last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Saturday.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

Bhuvan Bam mimics Himmesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam recently imitated the 90s iconic music musician Himmesh Reshammiya whose songs like Teri Yaad, Adhuri Zindagi to name a few had created magic with these songs back then.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2019

Kharmelo returns with 'Body' under new house alias 'Cryptic Shadow'

MUMBAI: Venezuelan DJ and producer Carmelo Borrego previously known as Kharmelo, hones in on a more house-centered sound with the birth of new alias Cryptic Shadow. ‘Body’ marks the first official release under the current alias and is out now across all digital streaming platforms.

read more

RnM Biz

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

top# 5 articles

1
Felix Jaehn's track 'Close Your Eyes' highlights an important topic- mental health

MUMBAI: Felix Jaehn has been an unstoppable force throughout 2019, with a multitude of high profile releases across the year. Following Love On...read more

2
Kharmelo returns with 'Body' under new house alias 'Cryptic Shadow'

MUMBAI: Venezuelan DJ and producer Carmelo Borrego previously known as Kharmelo, hones in on a more house-centered sound with the birth of new alias...read more

3
Sharry Mann's song P.U Diyan Yaarian will give you 'friendship goals'

MUMBAI: Surindar Singh Mann renowned as Sharry Mann rose to fame after 3 Peg a Punjabi hit is back with P.U Diyan Yaarian, a track that revolves...read more

4
More offers coming my way after 'Kabir Singh': Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Singer Akhil Sachdeva, who wooed the audience with his song Tera ban jaunga from Kabir Singh earlier this year, says he has witnessed a lot...read more

5
Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone, Taylor Swift vie for the top spot at 2019 AMA , exclusively on Vh1

MUMBAI: A night to celebrate and one to remember, the 2019 American Music Awards is not only the most highly anticipated awards night, but also a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group