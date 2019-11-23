Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's new track 'Shaamein' to be out soon

MUMBAI: Siblings Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik both established singers in their own way known to brighten the Bollywood music industry with their magical voice would soon be releasing a new track.

Both these brothers will be seen working together for a Shaamein, track that would be released soon.

The lyrics of this song are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Amaal known for his debut composition for songs of Salmaan Khan’s movie Jai Ho has composed music for the upcoming Shaamein and Armaan whose voice has been featured in a lot of music commercials will lend his voice for Shaamein.

