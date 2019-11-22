For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  22 Nov 2019

Showtek teams up with Linka and Modello’G on full-frontal new single ‘Straight Shots’

MUMBAI: Showtek have linked up with fellow Skink artists Linka and Modello’G on an uncompromising new single Straight Shots, out Friday 22 November via Skink Records.

Featuring the raucous vocals of Jamaica-born, New York-based songwriter and producer GC (Gate Citizens), Straights Shots sees Showtek utilise their trademark high-energy, full-frontal EDM sound to devastating effect. It follows on from Island Boy - an exotic single that features GC (Gate Citizens), fellow dancehall artist Elephant Man and Russian duo Dropgun - and the bass-heavy ‘EDM Sucks’ - a high-octane collaboration with UK hardcore legend Gammer. All three tracks are taken from Showtek’s ‘EDM Sucks/Island Boy’ EP. 

Listen here:

One of the biggest acts in dance music, Showtek have dominated the international music industry with their melody-powered hooks, beat-heavy songs, memorable anthems and high-energy performances. Cementing their reputation as one of dance music’s most prominent double acts, they boast an impressive collection of accolades, including Best European DJ and Producer, Best Track, Best Artist Album, Beatport Music Award for Best Selling Track, and six Beatport #1s.

2019 has seen Showtek drop a string of acclaimed tracks, partnering with Sultan + Shepherd on Way We Used 2, collaborating with EDM titans Steve Aoki and MAKJ on dancefloor bomb ‘Rave’ which has amassed 9.6 million streams on Spotify since its June release, as well as remixing Major Lazer’s tropical offering Can’t Take It From Me.

Garnering global support on hit releases Your Love, Sun Goes Down and Believer, which racked up over  200 million streams on Spotify collectively, Showtek have further established themselves as one of dance music’s most successful production duos, with their collaboration list including names like Moby, Major Lazer, Tiesto and Hardwell. They also linked up with David Guetta in 2014 on hit single ‘BAD’, which went 10x Platinum, amassed over 800 million views on YouTube and generated 389 million Spotify streams. 

Belgian artists Linka and Modello’G who linked up with Sidney Samson this year on revered track In Control’and MAKJ on bass-centric offering Fire, have been climbing the ranks over the years, finishing 70th in the 2016 ‘Top 100 Belgian DJ’ rankings and drawing support from the likes of Juicy M, Ummet Ozcan and Blasterjaxx. Their talents have seen them play acclaimed festivals Ultra, Parookaville, Electric Daisy Carnival and Electric Love Festival to name but a few.  

GC (Gate Citizens)’ music has found a home on Skink over the past few years. He previously featured on Showtek’s raucous 2017 hit Moshpit and earlier this year linked up with fellow Skink artists Linka & Modello on euphoric single ‘Butt’.

A thrilling collaboration of musical minds, Straight Shots is the end-product of a combination of groundbreaking styles. Next up from Showtek’s highly anticipated ‘EDM Sucks/Island Boy’ EP is Hard Driver’s remix of We Like To Party, a track set to shake things up in the dance music scene.

