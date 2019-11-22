Ritviz, SU Real, General Zooz, Best Kept Secret, Pineapple Express to perform at Asia’s Largest Biking Festival – India Bike Week 2019

MUMBAI: India Bike Week is in its sixth season right now and like every year, tens of thousands of passionate bikers from India and worldwide will ride IBW's The Great Migration - the iconic ride down to India Bike Week in Goa to celebrate the world of biking at IBW.

The Great Migration to IBW has become an annual tradition; a rite of passage, an escape into adventure, moto-culture, riding, music, and biker brotherhood.

Music Acts at IBW

Ritviz - One of the youngest music producers in India, Ritviz, has achieved what others only dream of. Ritviz's tracks have a flavour of their own, with a heavy influence of eastern sounds from his training in Hindustani classical, amalgamated with bass-heavy, techno music. Ritviz recently opened for global pop star Katy Perry at a concert in Mumbai.

Pineapple Express - Pineapple Express are a progressive fusion band, cooked into a tasty concoction with carnatic, rock, experimental, electronic & djent elements. They are mainly known for exploring a diverse range of genres effortlessly, and delivering high energy live audio-visual performances.

Their signature, one of a kind, song writing style is something to be experienced by one's own eyes.

Su Real and General Zooz - Su Real aka Suhrid Manchanda is at the forefront at pop culture in India. u Real represents the new breed of Indian music producers who create and curate for the modern Indian dance floor. His all-inclusive approach to music ensures his status as a champion of the underground who can also whip a main-stage crowd into total jaw-dropping hysteria.

Best Kept Secret - Bengaluru-based band, Best Kept Secret is an electro-pop, rock and funk band. The four member band has made waves not only in the country but internationally as well. In 2018 they performed at the Band Lift music festival and also collaborated with German artistes.

IBW will also see the presence of Rok Bagoros, (International Celebrity Stunter), FMX 4 EVER, (International Freestyle MotoCross Team), Rajini Krishnan, (First Indian Winner of Asian Road Racing Championship) and Simran King, (National Champion for JK Tyre 1000 CC Category), Ashish Raorane will be showcasing their talents and coming together at the Big Trip for a session on careers in Motorsport moderated by Sagar Sheldekar. Let me know if you'd like to speak with any of them as well.

Acclaimed women bikers like Dr. Neharika Yadav , Sonia Jain, Dr. Sarika Mehta, Candida Louis, Aishwarya Pissay are all going to be riding down to IBW.

The one and only destination in India for world biking for two days, with the greatest names in bike design and manufacturers, the rarest bikes and accessory shopping, music, barbecues, beer gardens, training academies, track racing and much more, IBW is going to be 10 acres of Biker Paradise and much much more.