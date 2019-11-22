For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Nov 2019 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En pure launches Purified Records

MUMBAI: Blossoming from a radio show into a worldwide event series, Nora En Pure’s Purified has become one of the most sought-after musical brands over the past few years. Taking the next step in its evolution, Nora En Pure has announced the official launch of Purified Records. Marking the label’s first release is German producer Marius Drescher’s ‘Panem’ EP – out now via Purified Records.

Making a thunderous debut, Berlin’s Marius Drescher displays a musical maturity beyond his years with his three-track ‘Panem’ EP. The enchanting title track calls upon spacey synths and an emphatic bassline, while ‘Tunnel Vision’ is an outstanding cut motivated by driving percussion and moody foreboding. Throwing the listener into the deep end with an earth-shattering synth, this, along with the rest of the EP, are unforgettable additions to his back catalogue and are guaranteed to elevate Marius' position in the global dance music scene.

Closing the EP with ‘Ardor’, Marius delivers a carefully crafted, brooding creation that simmers across its duration. Demonstrating a different side to his sound, 'Ardor' will keep the dance floor moving with its raw energy and heavy atmosphere. Playing a stellar set at Purified Prague, Marius was selected to help introduce the world to the essence of Purified with this momentous EP.

After an original brand launch during Miami Music Week back in 2017, Purified has gone from strength to strength, hosting successful, sold-out editions in Miami, New York, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Zürich and Prague as well as welcoming the likes of Pete Tong, Gorgon City, Kidnap, Moonwalk, Eelke Kleijn and Sonny Fodera behind the decks. Representing the sounds and styles of Purified Radio, which received a nomination for Best Radio/Podcast in the 2019 IDMA Awards, the label will release club-focused, melodic deep house and techno. The imprint of these releases will help shape future Purified events by welcoming label artists to work their magic on crowds in showcases around the globe, which will be touching down in select cities in 2020.

Tags
Pete Tong Moonwalk Eelke Kleijn Miami New York San Francisco
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Harry Styles rocks a '70s inspired look

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles sported a seventies-inspired look in flared jeans and stripy T-shirt while flying out of New York.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2019

Eli Brown releases rework of Dom Dolla’s latest smash 'San Frandisco'

MUMBAI: Dom Dolla’s San Frandisco  is already a worldwide hit, reaching the global viral chart, as well as viral charts in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Netherlands, Belgium and receiving support from Diplo, MK, Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard, Pete Tong, MistaJam and Billboard. Now Dom Dolla h

read more
News | 14 Nov 2019

Marilyn Monroe wore no underwear for President Kennedy serenade

MUMBAI: Movie icon Marilyn Monroe was naked underneath the famously form-fitting dress she wore while singing a flirty Happy Birthday, Mr. President to then US leader John F. Kennedy, according to a new book.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2019

Franky Wah remixes Regard's viral hit 'Ride It'

MUMBAI: Franky Wah follows Jonas Blue’s recent path in remixing DJ and producer Regard’s viral smash Ride It, the remodel of Jay Sean’s original 2008 hit. It follows the hugely popular tracks success from the lyric video made up of fans dancing to the track on Tik-Tok.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2019

Students of SOI Music Academy win big at 'Jumeirah Sounds'

MUMBAI: The students of the SOI Music Academy at The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai won awards at the 3rd International Youth Competition - Jumeirah Sounds Dubai UAE.

read more

RnM Biz

News
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced iread more

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

top# 5 articles

1
Amaan and Ayaan string along with legendary Joe Walsh

MUMBAI: Sarod Brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have announced their collaboration for a new music album with the legendary American...read more

2
TikTok fame Avneet Kaur's Punjabi track 'Main Fir Nai Auna' trends t #8

MUMBAI: Singer and lyricist Nikk Nanu has released a sad romantic song Main Fir Nai Auna. Tik Tok celebrity Avneet Kaur is seen sharing screen space...read more

3
Ritviz, SU Real, General Zooz, Best Kept Secret, Pineapple Express to perform at Asia’s Largest Biking Festival – India Bike Week 2019

MUMBAI: India Bike Week is in its sixth season right now and like every year, tens of thousands of passionate bikers from India and worldwide will...read more

4
Sunny Leone says 'Hello Ji' for ALTBalaji's Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

MUMBAI: When Ekta Kapoor and Sunny Leone collaborate for a song, expect nothing less than fireworks. After the legendary chartbuster Baby Doll, the...read more

5
Katy Perry reveals style statement and favourite Indian cuisine

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with RJ Glen Katy Perry shares her style statement and her budding interest in Indian cuisine. When asked by RJ Glen...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group