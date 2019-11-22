Katy Perry reveals style statement and favourite Indian cuisine

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with RJ Glen Katy Perry shares her style statement and her budding interest in Indian cuisine.

When asked by RJ Glen about her fashion sense and where does she get that inspiration from, Katy replied, “I was born courageous and it’s definitely wild and weird and I don’t mind being weird.”

She further added, “I am attracted to colours and ever evolving patter. I get bored easily so I keep myself stimulated. I also love wearing something Indian when I am in India because I like to absorb and feel present at the place that I am in.”

Katy is not really someone who likes or can handle the spices of India but she replied that she loves butter chicken including all the various sauces.

