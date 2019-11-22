For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Nov 2019 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0’ featuring Ranu Mondal crosses 13 mn views

MUMBAI: A versatile personality Himesh Reshammiya is back with another song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 a remake of his original Ashiqui Mein Teri  from his film Happy, Hardy and Heer.

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal renowned after Teri Meri Kahani has intoned for Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0. The song has ranged over 13 million views in a week.

Watch here:

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann are seen sharing screen for this song. In the era of remakes Himesh Reshmiya has added his Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0

