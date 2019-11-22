Alok & Dynoro deliver intoxicating new single ‘On & On’

MUMBAI: Brazilian artist Alok has joined forces with Lithuanian producer Dynoro for their infectious new single On & On, out on Friday 22 November via B1 Recordings / Sony Music.

Layering a scintillating male vocal over a driving bassline, On & On is a deftly-produced track by two powerhouse DJs poised to infiltrate charts and dancefloors alike.

Listen here:

Alok - On & On Preview, download or stream On & On by Alok

Recently clocking in at #11 on the DJ Mag Top 100 list, 2019 has proven to be Alok’s busiest and most successful year yet. Earlier this year Alok linked up with acclaimed producer Felix Jaehn and British pop-band The Vamps on ‘All The Lies’ which amassed over 60 million streams on Spotify. One of his biggest remixes to date, Alok reworked Meduza’s global hit Piece Of Your Heart, whilst Alok’s fan-favourite track ‘Hear Me Now’ has garnered over 423 million Spotify streams, further cementing his position as the most successful Brazilian artist in dance music.

A mainstage regular, Alok’s talents have taken him across the globe where he has gone on to perform sizzling sets at renowned festivals and parties this summer including Burning Man, Ushuaia Ibiza, and Tomorrowland, where he was the only artist to headline four of the mainstages at the legendary Belgian festival. Closing off his world tour at the end of September, Alok headlined the iconic Rock in Rio alongside Drake, Ellie Goulding, and Bebe Rexha.

Dynoro struck gold with last year’s debut In My Mind, a single that went to #1 on Spotify, Apple Music, and Shazam in 13 countries. It reached #1 on US Dance Radio and ranked at #5 in the UK Singles Charts, amassing 710 million streams and selling 3.2 million copies overall. Most recently, the Lithuanian hitmaker partnered with Norwegian singer-songwriter Ina Wroldsen on Obsessed, a dance-pop crossover hit that has amassed 42 million streams and reached #1 on US Dance Radio, with dance music icon Tiesto remixing the club-focused track.

With two globally renowned superstars joining forces, it’s little wonder that On & On possesses all of the credentials of a track destined to make it to the top.