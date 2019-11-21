For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2019 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

Yami Gautam to recreate 90s iconic videos on Tik Tok

MUMBAI: After playing a TikTok star in the film Bala, actress Yami Gautam is all set to make her debut on the social media video application, and she would like to recreate some iconic videos from the 90s.

"It's been a busy week and I have not been so gratified with my work in a long time. I think I will give in to the public demand of starting my own TikTok account. I don't think I can be an avid user, but I look forward to make some videos on the platform. I would love to explore and see what all Bala inspired and Pari Mishra inspired videos other users are making. Personally I would like to recreate some iconic videos from the 90s and do the hook steps to some amazing songs from that time like we did in the movie," Yami said.

Yami feels it "will be a good way to connect with the fans who have given the character so much love".

On the film front, she will be next seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which is touted as a romantic comedy.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Yami Gautam Bala music
Related news
News | 21 Nov 2019

Sterling Reserve Music Project launches Hindi - Punjabi contemporary track, 'Main Sach Bolda,' by Shaan

MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project releases Main Sach Bolda, by Shaan featuring debut independent musician, Mustafa, which further builds on the mentor – protégé artist relationship, unique to the platform.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Neha Kakkar and Divya Khosla indicating a girls priority

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s versatile singer Neha Kakkar whose recently sung Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which is buzzing on charts staring actress Divya Khosla.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Ankur Tewari releases new single about air pollution

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Ankur Tewari released a new single titled Dhuaan dhuaan, aimed at raising awareness about the growing environmental crisis.The track focuses on the increasing pollution and the decline in the air quality in India and globally, with meaningful lyrics.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Taylor announced as Billboard's very first recipient of 'Woman Of The Decade award'

MUMBAI: Known for her hits like Shake It Off, Me! To name a few, the musician has got global recognition with most of her songs breaking on the internet.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' crosses 15 million views

MUMBAI: Versatile singers Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh of Bollywood industry who have lent their voice for number of songs are to be heard again in a rendition of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare composed by Tanishk Bagchi for the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch read more

top# 5 articles

1
TikTok fame Avneet Kaur's Punjabi track 'Main Fir Nai Auna' trends t #8

MUMBAI: Singer and lyricist Nikk Nanu has released a sad romantic song Main Fir Nai Auna. Tik Tok celebrity Avneet Kaur is seen sharing screen space...read more

2
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches Hindi - Punjabi contemporary track, 'Main Sach Bolda,' by Shaan

MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project releases Main Sach Bolda, by Shaan featuring debut independent musician, Mustafa, which further builds on...read more

3
With Hoop Nation Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire to narrate a story through a track

MUMBAI: Hoop Nation, a first-of-its-kind four-part lyrical documentary series presented by Uber with a culture-driven narrative, Hoop Nation...read more

4
Alicia Keys glows in new music video for 'Time Machine'

MUMBAI:  Fresh off the announcement that she is returning to the GRAMMY stage in 2020 as host, singer, songwriter, producer Alica Keys, a 15-time...read more

5
Recreated 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' song has Twitter excited

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh released the second song of the film and fans are excited. The song Ankhiyon se goli...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group