TikTok fame Avneet Kaur's Punjabi track 'Main Fir Nai Auna' trends t #8

MUMBAI: Singer and lyricist Nikk Nanu has released a sad romantic song Main Fir Nai Auna. Tik Tok celebrity Avneet Kaur is seen sharing screen space with Nikk Nanu for this Punjabi song.

The song revolves around a sad love story which will definitely leave everyone with goose bumps and Avneet Kaur a versatile actress is seen in a different character at the end of the song.

Fans are showering their love through comments and views for Nikk and Avneet.

The direction of this song is an add on for the whole music video done by Sahil Arora and Ashish Khurana.