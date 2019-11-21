Taylor announced as Billboard's very first recipient of 'Woman Of The Decade award'

MUMBAI: Known for her hits like Shake It Off, Me! To name a few, the musician has got global recognition with most of her songs breaking on the internet. Recently after taking three Grammy nominations earlier today for her new album Lover, the singer has been awarded as Woman Of The Decade award at this year's Billboard's Women in Music.

The American entertainment media brand Billboard are all set to present the award to her.

Pursuing music at the age of 14, Taylor Swift has garnered marvellous songs that have gone onto becoming hits and received world recognition.

Swift totally deserves this award and we wish her all the best for the coming years.