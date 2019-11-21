For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches Hindi - Punjabi contemporary track, 'Main Sach Bolda,' by Shaan

MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project releases Main Sach Bolda, by Shaan featuring debut independent musician, Mustafa, which further builds on the mentor – protégé artist relationship, unique to the platform.

Shaan, who has swept away numerous accolades as the most promising Indian play-back singer and independent musician, mentors Mustafa on his debut song and music video. This romantic song also sees veteran Shaan attempting a Punjabi rap-singing form on the song for the first time ever.

Main Sach Bolda” is a modern, upbeat and romantic love song. While working on the song, Shaan’s aim was to design a song that would highlight Mustafa’s eclectic potential and contemporary singing style along with his vocal range; the outcome being “Main Sach Bolda.”

The theme of the music video is a bachelor party setting, wherein Mustafa is showcased as Shaan’s brother. It is Mustafa’s bachelor’s party, which is impeded by Mustafa’s fiancée, begetting intense drama between the couple. The overall video highlights making amends in a relationship and making it up to your loved one which is conspicuous from the chorus of the song “Mann Ja Mann Ja, Main Sach Bolda.”

Speaking about the song, Shaan said, “I'm really glad to be a part of the Sterling Reserve Music Project and mentoring Happydemic artist, Mustafa, on ‘Main Sach Bolda.’ This is Mustafa’s debut song and video. He has a very unique contemporary pop voice and I’m glad this song has been able to bring that out. This was also a great opportunity for me to experiment with a contemporary dance genre and rap style in Punjabi, which is a first for me on a song.”

Speaking about the song, Mustafa said, “Working on the song “Main Sach Bolda” has been an amazing experience! The song has a gen-next vibe. It is very peppy and groovy. My hard work and perseverance has made my dream come true. It wouldn't have been possible without the continuous support and guidance of Shaan and the entire Happydemic team. Special thanks to Universal Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project for this fantastic platform!”

Speaking about the release, Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Music & EMI Music, India & South Asia said, “The Sterling Reserve Music Project is growing from strength to strength, where we’re breaking some fresh independent talent each month. Once every few songs we have the honour of having a mainstream artist mentor and work with their mentee, to create a track to add some much needed gravitas to our music. This time my dear old friend and legend, Shaan, decided to come on board to launch his protégé, Mustafa, and the result is the magical, “Main Sach Bolda.” Shaan has helped curate the track and Mustafa has done his mentor proud by delivering, what I already consider, a hit dance number for the celebratory months. I’m proud of the project and what it means to so many independent musicians in our region. At the Sterling Reserve Music Project we enable our new artists to chase their next.”

Sharing his thoughts, Bikram Basu, Chief Operating Officer, Allied Blenders & Distillers said,

“It brings us immense pleasure to have one of the most respected artists in the industry, Shaan, on board the Sterling Reserve Music Project. The Sterling Reserve Music Project once again explores the mentor – mentee relationship through Shaan and Mustafa. The response we’re getting on the platform is genuinely overwhelming and we’re really proud of all the support we are garnering from musicians across the nation.”

The Music Project Shaan Devraj Sanyal music
