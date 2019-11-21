For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2019 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Salim Merchant claims YRF haven't paid royalties for four years

MUMBAI:  Salim Merchant, of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, shocked Bollywood buffs on Thursday by alleging that the prestigious production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not paid him royalties despite having collected the same. He added that this was the reason he has not worked with YRF over the past four years.

"Yash Raj has been collecting money on behalf of the composer and lyricist -- that much I know -- but I don't know whether they have paid anyone. They have certainly not paid me and Sulaiman," Salim told The Quint.

He also claimed that the music label T-Series has also not cleared all his dues yet.

The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), which comprises composers, singers and lyricists, reportedly filed an FIR against Yash Raj Films on November 20. It has been alleged that YRF has collected over Rs 100 crore in music royalty, which actually belongs to members of IPRS.

Also, YRF has allegedly prevented artists of the IPRS from collecting royalties by pressurising them.

Salim further claimed IPRS chairperson and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has also been deprived of his dues.

"I know Javed Akhtar sahab has not been paid, for sure... you know he's not been paid. Sulaiman and I have not been paid - any royalties that have come from Yash Raj, we have not been paid," The Quint further reported Salim as saying.

Most of Salim-Sulaiman's bigget hit songs are with YRF productions. These include music in films such as "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi", "Mardaani", "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl", "Aaja Nachle", "Band Baaja Baarat" and "Chak De! India" among others.

The duo is now focusing on performing at concerts globally and composing singles, besides creating music for films.

IANS tried contacting Yash Raj Films for a statement but we have not received any response yet.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
T-Series Salim-Sulaiman Yash Raj Films Bollywood Chak De India music
Related news
News | 21 Nov 2019

After the success of 'Happy Hardy and Heer's music Himesh Reshammiya rocked Pune and Surat, now all set to perform in Ahmedabad and Baroda

MUMBAI: After the grand success of Happy Hardy and Heer tour in Pune now Super hit machine singer composer actor rockstar Himesh Reshammiya is rocked Surat City. Here’s the clip, fans went crazy over Himesh’s performance and songs Happy Hardy and Heer releases worldwide on 3rd Jan 2020.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Prithvi Theatre concert alert: Musicians to blend voice- violin- piano in their performance

MUMBAI: Indian Musicians who have studied western classical music in the UK and have returned to their roots are performing at the Prithvi Theatre on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8pm.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Coming soon: A countdown of trending songs of the week

MUMBAI: A music countdown show, "Pro Music Countdown", will premiere soon. The show, hosted by Siddharth Kannan, will present chartbusters in a chat show format.The most trending songs of the week will be played along with tunes that have potential to become chartbusters.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Krewella sisters excited to play at Vh1 Supersonic Arcade Prism Hyderabad

MUMBAI: At Prism Club and Kitchen in Hyderabad will be the massive Vh1 Supersonic Arcade held on 21 November 2019.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Music band on wheelchairs to perform in Chandigarh

MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind in the region, a group of seven young men have come together to form a band on wheelchairs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' crosses 15 million views

MUMBAI: Versatile singers Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh of Bollywood industry who have lent their voice for number of songs are to be heard again in a...read more

2
Tyga to perform in Mumbai for the first time

MUMBAI: American rapper Tyga will be performing here for the first time at the 13th season of Sunburn.The rapper is set to enthrall fans on November...read more

3
It's a digital debut for Armaan and Amaal Malik!

MUMBAI: Amaal and Armaan Malik compose a romantic track for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Broken… But Beautiful season 2.ALTBalaji has earned a reputation...read more

4
Darshan Raval's 'Tu Mileya' trends at #7

MUMBAI: Widely recognized for his romantic tracks, Darshan Raval has come up with his yet another melodious original love song Tu Mileya. The track...read more

5
Armaan Malik pranks calls a fan

MUMBAI: Singer Arman Malik  known for his remarkable  hits Chale Aana, Tootey Khaab prank called a fan of his through Radio Mirchi. He has been doing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group