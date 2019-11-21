For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2019 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Radio Mirchi's RJ Sayema exposes a fraud Paytm call

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s RJ Sayema took to twitter to expose a fraud of Paytm that she came across.

She warned all Paytm users to stay alert.

Sayema went ontpo Twitter to open this matter, in the video she mentioned, “You will receive a message or get a call saying it’s from a Paytm customer care service provider and the  number changes every time.”

Check the video below:

Listen here  

Due to this trap many people have lost their money. Beware of the fraud Paytm call.

Tags
Radio Mirchi Paytm RJ Sayema
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Armaan Malik pranks calls a fan

MUMBAI: Singer Arman Malik  known for his remarkable  hits Chale Aana, Tootey Khaab prank called a fan of his through Radio Mirchi. He has been doing a lot of such videos earlier here’s to what he did in his recent video. Watch here:

read more
News | 13 Sep 2019

Excited to perform in India for the first time: Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: International pop star Dua Lipa has expressed excitement over her first-ever live concert in India.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2019

Radio Mirchi's new platform 'Mirchi Scribbled' is a big step to promote poetry and storytelling: Shikha Singh

MUMBAI: Shikha Singh is a poet, lyricist, who has been working in radio and television industry for over a decade now. She is one of the four featured poets on Radio Mirchi’s newest platform, Mirchi Scribbled, which was launched recently.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2019

'Mirchi Scribbled' to fill the gap between poets and listeners: Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: “When I started writing poetry, all I needed but never got was a meaningful platform. There were no organized podiums to make one’s ideas reach out. There has been a huge gap between the poets and the listeners.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2019

'Kyun Rabba' speaks about a broken heart: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: The first track from the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is out! The song was first unveiled at Radio Mirchi in Mumbai, India and globally. The track essentially speaks about a broken heart. This particular song surely has its own sonic character.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch read more

top# 5 articles

1
Recreated 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' song has Twitter excited

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh released the second song of the film and fans are excited. The song Ankhiyon se goli...read more

2
Salim Merchant claims YRF haven't paid royalties for four years

MUMBAI:  Salim Merchant, of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, shocked Bollywood buffs on Thursday by alleging that the prestigious production house...read more

3
Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' crosses 15 million views

MUMBAI: Versatile singers Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh of Bollywood industry who have lent their voice for number of songs are to be heard again in a...read more

4
Tyga to perform in Mumbai for the first time

MUMBAI: American rapper Tyga will be performing here for the first time at the 13th season of Sunburn.The rapper is set to enthrall fans on November...read more

5
It's a digital debut for Armaan and Amaal Malik!

MUMBAI: Amaal and Armaan Malik compose a romantic track for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Broken… But Beautiful season 2.ALTBalaji has earned a reputation...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group