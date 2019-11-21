Radio Mirchi's RJ Sayema exposes a fraud Paytm call

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s RJ Sayema took to twitter to expose a fraud of Paytm that she came across.

She warned all Paytm users to stay alert.

Sayema went ontpo Twitter to open this matter, in the video she mentioned, “You will receive a message or get a call saying it’s from a Paytm customer care service provider and the number changes every time.”

If you have been using @Paytm U might get this call/ message. It is a FRAUD!!!!

People have lost money. Listen to this guy who called from 09330604705, tried duping me and when I caught him, he abused and threatened me with a 'gang rape' too. pic.twitter.com/15d2LLK8HN — Mirchi Sayema (@MirchiSayema) November 18, 2019

Due to this trap many people have lost their money. Beware of the fraud Paytm call.