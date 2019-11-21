Prithvi Theatre concert alert: Musicians to blend voice- violin- piano in their performance

MUMBAI: Indian Musicians who have studied western classical music in the UK and have returned to their roots are performing at the Prithvi Theatre on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8pm.

Tickets Rs. 300/- available at the venue and bookmyshow.com

Alumna of the Royal Academy of Music, London and Steinway Young Artist Nadine Crasto and Katleen Roberts Vocal Scholar and Alumna of Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London soprano Farah Ghadiali and Violinist Josh Henriques will perform in a voice-violin-piano concert covering the whole pallet of classical music including Italian opera arias, German lieder, American and British Art songs, Spanish songs and famous musical theatre numbers and Violin masterpieces including Schubert’s Violin sonata ‘Grand Duo’ and Elgar’s Salut d’amour.