Neha Kakkar and Divya Khosla indicating a girls priority

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s versatile singer Neha Kakkar whose recently sung Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which is buzzing on charts staring actress Divya Khosla.

Bhushan Kumar threw a party on the occasion of Divyas’s birthday and on the success of their trending song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which is on #1 on YouTube.

Neha being Divya’s happy to go person made her birthday even more exciting with her presence. Divya shared a video on Instagram where Neha and Divya are seen indicating food as every girls first priority on their song Yaad Piya Ki Yaane Lagi.

Watch here:

Bin tere Sab Saza hai bin tere Kanha Maza hai See the video to c Wht girls really crave for @nehakakkar 44.6k Likes, 280 Comments - Sitara (@divyakhoslakumar) on Instagram: "Bin tere Sab Saza hai bin tere Kanha Maza hai See the video to c Wht girls really crave..."

In the era of remakes this song is definitely a blockbuster.

