News |  21 Nov 2019 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Musicians, artists, poets gathered at the Pt. Jasraj biography book launch by Sunita Budhiraja

MUMBAI:To celebrate the success of poet and author Ms. Sunita Budhiraja’s recent book, Biography of Pt. Jasraj titled Rasraj Pandit Jasraj and her life, a get- together was organised in Delhi that saw a galaxy of musicians, artists, poets and other celebrities of Delhi.

 This included Padma Bhushan Uma sharma (Kathak dancer), Hasya Kavi Padma Shri Surendra Sharma,Dr. Raj Budhiraja (Author and Educationalist), Padma Shri Shovana Narayan (Kathak dancer)

 Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal (Indian classical dancer), Pt Shubhendra Rao (composer and sitar player), Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal (Hindustani Classical music vocalist), Vidushi Saskia Rao-de Haas(virtuoso cellist),Manisha Gawade (Artist), Sr.Journalist and Social Worker Sheela Jhunjhunwala, Arun Maheshwari (Publisher and Managing Director at Vani Prakashan),Kaushalya Reddy (Kuchipudi Dancer), S.K Jha- Vice Admiral, Indulekha Haldar (Former Bureaucrat),Rajdipa Behura(Advocate), Legendray Hairstylist  Habib Ahmed, Avinash Pasricha(Author and Photographer) and many more.

 The Evening saw soul stirring performance by Sufi Nizami Brothers, a poetry session by Hasya Kavi Surendra Sharma, besides many other renowned personalities speaking about the works and life of Poet and Author Sunita Budhiraja.

 Nazami Brother sang various Qawwalis of Amir Khusro,Nizamuddin Auliya, Nusrat Fateh ali Khan and few popular members. A number of Saree clad ladies from “Six Yards and 365 Days” a campaign initiated by Sunita Budhiraja were seem in their beautiful handloom Sarees.

