Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' crosses 15 million views

MUMBAI: Versatile singers Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh of Bollywood industry who have lent their voice for number of songs are to be heard again in a rendition of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare composed by Tanishk Bagchi for the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Track Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare released by T-Series has crossed fifteen million views in a day. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday this song has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Watch here:

Originally the song was sung by the favorite singer of every generation Sonu Nigam and fame of Pyar To Hona Hi Tha Jaspinder Narula for the movie Dulhe Raja.

Watch here:

Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s hit from the 90’s will definitely create its space in the era of remake.

Also Read:

Tulsi Kumar, Mika recreate hit song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare'