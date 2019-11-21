Krewella sisters excited to play at Vh1 Supersonic Arcade Prism Hyderabad

MUMBAI: At Prism Club and Kitchen in Hyderabad will be the massive Vh1 Supersonic Arcade held on 21 November 2019. Electronic Dance and techno musicians like our very own Bass Raja Nucleya, Krewella sisters, Ankytrixx, Kohra to name a few would be igniting the energy levels at the venue.

Krewella sisters happen to be extremely excited for their performance here in India, Vh1 Supersonic have shared a message where they have said, “We love our India crew and can’t wait to see you guys.”

Well we too are excited to watch them perform and hear to their mind-blowing music.

