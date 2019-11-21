It's a digital debut for Armaan and Amaal Malik!

MUMBAI: Amaal and Armaan Malik compose a romantic track for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Broken… But Beautiful season 2.

ALTBalaji has earned a reputation for introducing original soundtracks in its web series in recent times. It all started with the first season of Broken…But Beautiful that won hearts aplenty owing to some lilting melodies.

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated second season that is set to stream on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 app, the two powerhouses have now given them one more reason to be excited. This time, the popular Malik brothers duo- Amaal and Armaan Malik are roped in to compose and croon a romantic melody titled Shaamein for the Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi starrer. It’s the first time that they’ve collaborated for a show on the digital space and such is the setting behind the song, that one will feel like surrendering themselves to the overwhelming feeling of being in love.

Speaking about Shaamein, Amaal Malik commented, “It’s indeed a proud moment for the both of us.Our previous collaborations with Ekta ma’am was a monster hit : Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar). But now the best entertainment content has come to the web. Niraj and Sarita along with the director Harsh Dedhia suggested my name to the Alt Balaji Team for this song and I’m glad I am on board and creating music for a new format and a newer audience. I love Ekta ma’am’s zest for new content and good music. and it’s an honour for me to compose & produce a song for such a popular series, that has been penned by Manoj Muntashir & rendered by Armaan.”

He further added, “We knew that the songs from the first season specially ‘Laute Nahi’ was immensely popular and hence to meet these high standards, I had to come up with a melody of a similar if not higher calibre. Broken…But Beautiful, is built on the feeling of love and the emotions that two people are feeling. There’s no better language than music to express love and we hope that the fans of the show and our fans have another track that they will simply enjoy and fall in love with, in just a single listen.”

Adding to the singing experience, Armaan said, “I’m elated that the makers chose me to sing this song. I have done my very best in singing ‘Shaamein’ which Amaal has composed beautifully. The song says everything that words cannot express which I feel will add more depth and emotion to the show. I hope Broken…But Beautiful 2 goes on to be a resounding success and I’m glad to have played a small role in it.”

With a track from the web series, Teri Hogaiyaan, already winning hearts aplenty, we can’t wait to see what the brothers have in store with Shaamein!

Broken...But Beautiful Season 2 Streaming from 27 November, on ALTBalaji and ZEE5!