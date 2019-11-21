For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2019 18:47 |  By RnMTeam

Coming soon: A countdown of trending songs of the week

MUMBAI: A music countdown show, "Pro Music Countdown", will premiere soon. The show, hosted by Siddharth Kannan, will present chartbusters in a chat show format.

The most trending songs of the week will be played along with tunes that have potential to become chartbusters.

Adding to it, every week, Siddharth will also have a fun banter with Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Produced by Phantom Pictures Pvt Ltd, the show will premiere on November 24 on Zee TV.

"We have always explored new and exciting concepts in the non-fiction space and with 'Pro Music Countdown', the idea is to give Indian viewers a blend of the two things they worship - Bollywood and music. Since celebrities caught in their element, letting their hair down and engaging in candid banter accompanied by the most trending Bollywood and pop music are content hooks for the entire family to enjoy together,'we've plotted the show for a Sunday evening telecast," said Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle.

Siddharth is excited to host the show which has an amalgamation of interesting conversations with stars and a dose of music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Siddharth Kannan music Bollywood
Related news
News | 21 Nov 2019

After the success of 'Happy Hardy and Heer's music Himesh Reshammiya rocked Pune and Surat, now all set to perform in Ahmedabad and Baroda

MUMBAI: After the grand success of Happy Hardy and Heer tour in Pune now Super hit machine singer composer actor rockstar Himesh Reshammiya is rocked Surat City. Here’s the clip, fans went crazy over Himesh’s performance and songs Happy Hardy and Heer releases worldwide on 3rd Jan 2020.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Salim Merchant claims YRF haven't paid royalties for four years

MUMBAI:  Salim Merchant, of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, shocked Bollywood buffs on Thursday by alleging that the prestigious production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not paid him royalties despite having collected the same.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Prithvi Theatre concert alert: Musicians to blend voice- violin- piano in their performance

MUMBAI: Indian Musicians who have studied western classical music in the UK and have returned to their roots are performing at the Prithvi Theatre on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8pm.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Krewella sisters excited to play at Vh1 Supersonic Arcade Prism Hyderabad

MUMBAI: At Prism Club and Kitchen in Hyderabad will be the massive Vh1 Supersonic Arcade held on 21 November 2019.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Music band on wheelchairs to perform in Chandigarh

MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind in the region, a group of seven young men have come together to form a band on wheelchairs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out, and Lizzo leads the pack with eight nodsread more

News
T-Series achieves new milestone- becomes the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube!

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping T-Series!read more

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch read more

top# 5 articles

1
Krewella sisters excited to play at Vh1 Supersonic Arcade Prism Hyderabad

MUMBAI: At Prism Club and Kitchen in Hyderabad will be the massive Vh1 Supersonic Arcade held on 21 November 2019. Electronic Dance  and techno...read more

2
Prithvi Theatre concert alert: Musicians to blend voice- violin- piano in their performance

MUMBAI: Indian Musicians who have studied western classical music in the UK and have returned to their roots are performing at the Prithvi Theatre...read more

3
After the success of 'Happy Hardy and Heer's music Himesh Reshammiya rocked Pune and Surat, now all set to perform in Ahmedabad and Baroda

MUMBAI: After the grand success of Happy Hardy and Heer tour in Pune now Super hit machine singer composer actor rockstar Himesh Reshammiya is...read more

4
Musicians, artists, poets gathered at the Pt. Jasraj biography book launch by Sunita Budhiraja

MUMBAI:To celebrate the success of poet and author Ms. Sunita Budhiraja’s recent book, Biography of Pt. Jasraj titled Rasraj Pandit Jasraj and her...read more

5
Anu Malik steps down as judge from 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI:  Music composer Anu Malik has stepped down as judge from the ongoing season 11 of "Indian Idol", after growing outcry against him over...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group