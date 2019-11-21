Coming soon: A countdown of trending songs of the week

MUMBAI: A music countdown show, "Pro Music Countdown", will premiere soon. The show, hosted by Siddharth Kannan, will present chartbusters in a chat show format.

The most trending songs of the week will be played along with tunes that have potential to become chartbusters.

Adding to it, every week, Siddharth will also have a fun banter with Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Produced by Phantom Pictures Pvt Ltd, the show will premiere on November 24 on Zee TV.

"We have always explored new and exciting concepts in the non-fiction space and with 'Pro Music Countdown', the idea is to give Indian viewers a blend of the two things they worship - Bollywood and music. Since celebrities caught in their element, letting their hair down and engaging in candid banter accompanied by the most trending Bollywood and pop music are content hooks for the entire family to enjoy together,'we've plotted the show for a Sunday evening telecast," said Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle.

Siddharth is excited to host the show which has an amalgamation of interesting conversations with stars and a dose of music.

(Source: IANS)