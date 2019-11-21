BTS is the only Korean band to feature on International magazine cover

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world, would now be appearing on the annual issue of another leading international lifestyle publication alongside Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Titled ‘BTS: Break The Internet feature on the Paper Magazine would elaborate on how the Korean band has achieved this humongous success over years. The magazine would speak about the challenges the band had to go through during their initial stages and a lot more.

BTS has embarked upon several accolades. They have won the Top Social Artist award, The seven-member K-pop boyband was also the only Korean artist group to be present at the Grammy’s 2019 to name a few.

BTS has a huge fan following on their social media pages, and their songs like Boy Wit Luv, Make It Right and many more that have gone onto become huge blockbusters. The band continues to break YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Guinness World Records and reigns the Korean music industry.

