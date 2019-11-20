The Kapil Sharma show special: Salim Merchant, Harshdeep Kaur, Shaan to enter the comedy show

MUMBAI: Singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Merchant, Harshdeep Kaur and Shaan will be seen on the Kapil Sharma’s show on Saturday 23 November and Sunday 24 November.

The Kapil Sharma show will not only indulge comedy this weekend but it will also be a fun filled musical evening.

Singer Salim Merchant Indian score composer and Harshdeep Kaur popular for her Sufi songs took to Instagram to praise Kapil.

Watch here:

The Kapil Sharma Show is Hilarious & Entertaining as hell! I had such a good time with @harshdeepkaurmusic @singer_shaan & @shankar.mahadevan . @kapilsharma 's timing is just unbelievable & @krushna30 is crazy on the show. Can't wait for you all to watch this episode on @sonytvofficial #tkss @kapilsharmashow @archanapuransingh 2,727 Likes, 29 Comments - Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant) on Instagram: "The Kapil Sharma Show is Hilarious & Entertaining as hell! I had such a good time with..."

Watch here:

This weekend is going to be super musical and very very hilarious on @kapilsharmashow Don't forget to watch @kapilsharma @shankar.mahadevan @singer_shaan @salimmerchant 7,084 Likes, 57 Comments - Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic) on Instagram: "This weekend is going to be super musical and very very hilarious on @kapilsharmashow Don't..."

Do watch the Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV this weekend