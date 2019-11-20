For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Nov 2019 14:01

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host the red carpet at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Dick Clark productions today announced the hosts for “AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit,” the official pre-show for the “2019 American Music Awards.” Raja Kumari, Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Viall will host.

Produced by dick clark productions, the “AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit” pre-show live stream will be available exclusively on the official American Music Awards Twitter account, where fans can watch and participate in the live red-carpet experience. The two-hour pre-show will stream LIVE from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. Featuring exclusive interviews and a star-studded lineup of nominees, performers and presenters, fans will be able to engage in real-time conversation on the platform as some of the biggest moments of the night unfold.

Raja Kumari - "Growing up in America, the AMAs were always an exciting night in the house. I would wait all year to see the artists in their beautiful dresses and their incredible performances. It always inspired me to reach for my dreams. Today, I’m the first Indian American to host the pre-show and I couldn’t be prouder. Representing my community while being a part of such an incredible night is an honor."

The “2019 American Music Awards”, hosted by Ciara, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt and Green Day will all take the stage at the “2019 American Music Awards”. Aguilera and A Great Big World, who first collaborated together in 2013, the same year they performed "Say Something" at the American Music Awards, will premiere a new vocal collaboration at this year's awards show. Malone, joined by Osbourne, Scott and Watt, will also perform their new single live on television for the first time. Green Day, meanwhile, will celebrate 25 years since releasing their 1994 album, Dookie, with a performance of “Basket Case" and their latest hit, “Father of All..." The additions to the line-up join previously announced performers the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett, as well as Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

The American Music Awards is where the world’s biggest artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year’s show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the American Music Awards directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms “AMAs Vote” or “[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote.” Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.

The “2019 American Music Awards” is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers and Larry Klein is Producer. The “2019 American Music Awards” is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and  Wells Fargo.

For the latest American Music Awards news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

Tickets are now on sale at

 www.axs.com.

