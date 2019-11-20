For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2019 14:38 |  By RnMTeam

Paris Jackson skipped prom to attend Metallica concert

MUMBAI: Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.

The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, made the revelation during a Get Ready Together video with Vogue alongside her brother, Prince Jackson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the clip, the duo are seen getting hair and make-up done, as they get ready to attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California last week.

"This is my second dress and I feel like a princess. I never actually went to prom. I skipped it to go see Metallica, so this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this," she said in the clip, shared on Instagram.

Her sibling also approved of the look, adding: "Tinker Belly! Very nice, very nice - pretty."

For the event, the two coordinated their looks, with Paris donning a white gown embroidered with silver gems and Prince opting for a black tuxedo bedazzled with similar jewels.

Honouring her brother and "best friend" in the caption of the clip, the star added, "thank you @voguemagazine, had such a lovely time."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Paris Jackson Michael Jackson music
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially amongst the youth after his blockbuster hit song, Daryaa!

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Duo Aniruddha and Tammy on scoring music for 'Aamis'

MUMBAI: Aniruddha, and Tammy a duo known as ‘Quan Bay’ who is known to make music, both art/pop songs, and film scores, shared their musical journey exclusively to Radioandmusic.com.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Gigi Hadid is back 'in touch' with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, is reportedly reconnecting with her former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host the red carpet at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Dick Clark productions today announced the hosts for “AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit,” the official pre-show for the “2019 American Music Awards.” Raja Kumari, Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Viall will host.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

News
A 12-year-old kid shared the stage with B Praak at RED FM Swag Fest 3.0

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music at Swag Fest 3.0 which took place onread more

News
Spotify strengthens localisation strategy with original podcasts

MUMBAI: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotifyread more

News
Knowing your target audience is essential to generate revenue from YouTube: GoBisbo Founder Shakir Ebrahim

MUMBAI: Keen to make YouTube work for you and bring in a stellar income?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday...read more

2
Duo Aniruddha and Tammy on scoring music for 'Aamis'

MUMBAI: Aniruddha, and Tammy a duo known as ‘Quan Bay’ who is known to make music, both art/pop songs, and film scores, shared their musical journey...read more

3
Vsquare Music launched the teaser of it's new track 'Ohh Baby'

MUMBAI: The much awaited teaser of new track 'Ohh Baby' presented by Vsquare Music released yesterday with much flavour.The teaser is out on Vsquare...read more

4
Jassi Gill's 'Allah Ve' to release soon

MUMBAI: Jassi Gill, one whose lifted the Punjabi party music scene to an enormous scale is all set to release his new song Allah Ve. Gill known for...read more

5
VYRL originals and Mohit Suri bringing Mithoon, Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur for 'Intezaar' crosses 22 mn views

MUMBAI: The creative trio of MohitSuri, Mithoon and Arijit Singh famous for delivering superhit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Humdard, PhirBhi Tumko...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group