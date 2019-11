MUMBAI: Nikk a Punjabi singer composer and lyrists renowned for his single Yaari is back with his gaana originals hit Teri Naar.

A peppy fun loving song Teri Naar which was released few days back is already buzzing on charts. The track received over 10 million views in just five days.

TikTok sensation Avneet Kaur and Nikk are seen sharing screen for this single again after Yaari.