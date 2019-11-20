Naezy opens up about himself in TVF's 'The Music Room'

MUMBAI: Music has a subtle way of entering one’s life, changing the mood and impacting our surroundings. To capture this very essence, TVF’s The Music Room is back with yet another episode that elicits a powerful blend of music and conversations. For all music aficionados anxiously waiting to binge on the latest episode; Vaibhav Bundhoo – the show host eagerly introduces its audience to the prominent Indian hip- hop rapper Naezy – The Baa a.k.a Naved Shaikh. The Mere Gully Main famed star touched millions of hearts with his original and authentic story about his growth as a songwriter and his dream to be a globally recognized star.

The second episode of the series featuring Naezy, in conversation with Vaibhav Bundhoo, talks about his fascination with Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ and how the song transformed his life overnight. Being a socially conscious artiste, he shares his struggles and memories of documenting Bombay 70, participating in college festivals, understanding rap culture and his goal of spreading his music all over the world.

“While I have made a mark for myself in the world of Rap music and even been termed as an OG, I still believe that I am a long way from fulfilling my dreams with plenty of hearts yet to win. There has been a constant hunger and fire in me that always makes me want to do better and work harder. I'm always on the lookout to challenge myself at each and every point in life. This motivates me to conquer the world of music and reach out to people from across the world with my music and art. The love that I have received from my audience is what pushes me to give my 100% in whatever I do. My aim is to push myself to a point where I put Indian hip-hop music on the world map. There’s a long road ahead and the best is yet to come.” says Naezy who found global recognition after Gully Boy, a movie inspired by his life.

With TVF’s new show The Music Room, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of India’s latest Indie artists and their perception of music. Together with musicians from all over the country, The Music Room explores and celebrates good music. The episode launching on 7 November can be streamed on TVF Play and TVF’s social media handles.