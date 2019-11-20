For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2019 13:26 |  By RnMTeam

King Kaazi collaborated with Fateh for his latest banger 'Burj Khalifa'

MUMBAI: Burj Khalifa, India's club banger, has become an instant hit among music lovers. The song has garnered two million views on YouTube within four days of its release, and this surely doesn't seem like an end.

The party anthem, produced under the label HSR entertainment, is sung by renowned artist King Kaazi feat Fateh and Bups Saggu.

Overwhelmed with the love that Burj Khalifa is receiving from the audience, Kaazi - the lead singer - says, "I was undoubtedly expecting a good response from people, but this level of appreciation is no less than a surprise. Words aren't enough to express how happy and grateful I am feeling at the moment. I just hope that people keep liking my work and showering me with their blessings the same way. It's all I need".

Kaazi is known for his peculiar style of amalgamating insightful Indian lyrics and soluful Western music. Since his debut in 2016, the musician has been winning audience's heart with his phenomenal work. Apart from music, Kaazi also finds solace in acting. The singer proved his acting potential in his second song 'Andheri Raat Main'.

Coming back to the song Burj Khalifa, it has been written by the group Ullumanati and the presentation is done by Anup Kumar.

Apart from the good music, what's noticable about the song is the video. Shot in exquisite locations, it's absolutely a visual treat for the audience.

Tags
King Kaazi Ullumanati music Youtube
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially amongst the youth after his blockbuster hit song, Daryaa!

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Duo Aniruddha and Tammy on scoring music for 'Aamis'

MUMBAI: Aniruddha, and Tammy a duo known as ‘Quan Bay’ who is known to make music, both art/pop songs, and film scores, shared their musical journey exclusively to Radioandmusic.com.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Paris Jackson skipped prom to attend Metallica concert

MUMBAI: Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Gigi Hadid is back 'in touch' with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, is reportedly reconnecting with her former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

News
A 12-year-old kid shared the stage with B Praak at RED FM Swag Fest 3.0

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music at Swag Fest 3.0 which took place onread more

News
Spotify strengthens localisation strategy with original podcasts

MUMBAI: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotifyread more

News
Knowing your target audience is essential to generate revenue from YouTube: GoBisbo Founder Shakir Ebrahim

MUMBAI: Keen to make YouTube work for you and bring in a stellar income?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pankaj Udhas and Kavita Paudwal to collaborate for a Marathi Bhavgeet 'Ranga Dhanoocha Jhula'

MUMBAI: Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas to sing a Marathi song for the first-time Ranga Dhanoocha Jhula. The single will be launched on the YouTube...read more

2
Sung by Neha Kakkar 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' trends at #2

MUMBAI: In an era where most of the 90’s songs are created here’s another rendition of one of the most popular songs Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi trends...read more

3
Tyga to perform in Mumbai for the first time

MUMBAI: American rapper Tyga will be performing here for the first time at the 13th season of Sunburn.The rapper is set to enthrall fans on November...read more

4
Paris Jackson skipped prom to attend Metallica concert

MUMBAI: Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.The daughter of the late King...read more

5
Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group