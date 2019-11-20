King Kaazi collaborated with Fateh for his latest banger 'Burj Khalifa'

MUMBAI: Burj Khalifa, India's club banger, has become an instant hit among music lovers. The song has garnered two million views on YouTube within four days of its release, and this surely doesn't seem like an end.

The party anthem, produced under the label HSR entertainment, is sung by renowned artist King Kaazi feat Fateh and Bups Saggu.

Overwhelmed with the love that Burj Khalifa is receiving from the audience, Kaazi - the lead singer - says, "I was undoubtedly expecting a good response from people, but this level of appreciation is no less than a surprise. Words aren't enough to express how happy and grateful I am feeling at the moment. I just hope that people keep liking my work and showering me with their blessings the same way. It's all I need".

Kaazi is known for his peculiar style of amalgamating insightful Indian lyrics and soluful Western music. Since his debut in 2016, the musician has been winning audience's heart with his phenomenal work. Apart from music, Kaazi also finds solace in acting. The singer proved his acting potential in his second song 'Andheri Raat Main'.

Coming back to the song Burj Khalifa, it has been written by the group Ullumanati and the presentation is done by Anup Kumar.

Apart from the good music, what's noticable about the song is the video. Shot in exquisite locations, it's absolutely a visual treat for the audience.