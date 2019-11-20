With Hoop Nation Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire to narrate a story through a track

MUMBAI: Hoop Nation, a first-of-its-kind four-part lyrical documentary series presented by Uber with a culture-driven narrative, Hoop Nation captures four stories across India where basketball is more than just a game. The stories are narrated by four artists Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire and Symphonic Movement across Chennai, Ludhiana, Dharamshala and Gangyap.

Each artist tells a story through the track intercut with interviews of people and communities featured in it, the sound of which is mixed with the music of the track. The first episode premiered on Nov. 18, where Dee MC narrated the story of wheelchair basketball players of Chennai.

Episode 2 will be released on 25 Nov, following the journey of the girls of Gangyap striving to become 11-time National champions through the words of Symphonic Movement.

The third episode comes out on 2 December and Spitfire will take viewers through the world of exiled Tibetan children, to whom playing the game is a means of both meditation and brotherhood. The finale will be available on Dec. 9 featuring the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and performed by Kaam Bhaari.

Hoop Nation will be available to fans on the NBA and Uber’s respective digital media platforms and pop-cultural platforms such as Being Indian, Blush and The Vibe.

For more information, fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more, download the official NBA App on iOS and Android.