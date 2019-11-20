For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2019 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

With Hoop Nation Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire to narrate a story through a track

MUMBAI: Hoop Nation, a first-of-its-kind four-part lyrical documentary series presented by Uber with a culture-driven narrative, Hoop Nation captures four stories across India where basketball is more than just a game. The stories are narrated by four artists Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire and Symphonic Movement across Chennai, Ludhiana, Dharamshala and Gangyap.

Each artist tells a story through the track intercut with interviews of people and communities featured in it, the sound of which is mixed with the music of the track.  The first episode premiered on Nov. 18, where Dee MC narrated the story of wheelchair basketball players of Chennai. 

Episode 2 will be released on 25 Nov, following the journey of the girls of Gangyap striving to become 11-time National champions through the words of Symphonic Movement. 

The third episode comes out on 2 December and Spitfire will take viewers through the world of exiled Tibetan children, to whom playing the game is a means of both meditation and brotherhood.  The finale will be available on Dec. 9 featuring the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and performed by Kaam Bhaari.

Hoop Nation will be available to fans on the NBA and Uber’s respective digital media platforms and pop-cultural platforms such as Being Indian, Blush and The Vibe.

For more information, fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more, download the official NBA App on iOS and Android.

Tags
Chennai Ludhiana Dharamshala Facebook Twitter Instagram Dee MC Kaam Bhaari Spitfire
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially amongst the youth after his blockbuster hit song, Daryaa!

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

When Diljit asked Gal Gadot for 'gobi wale pranthe'

MUMBAI: Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the "Wonder Woman" actress for "gobhi ke pranthe".

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Aaron Carter discharged from hospital, looks fragile (Lead)

MUMBAI: Rapper Aaron Carter, who was reportedly admitted into a hospital, has been spotted in the public after a long time.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Dua Lipa meets this Indian actor and digital content creator

MUMBAI: Recently when Dua Lipa was in town, we saw her meet a lot of celebrities. Word is that Dua wanted to meet top digital content creators from India. Apart from two other top creators, Dua Lipa also met with Radhika Bangia at the hotel where she was staying.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch read more

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
Camelphat announce two special intimate London shows

MUMBAI: Revered DJ and production duo Camelphat have today announced they will be taking it back to the underground and will be performing two...read more

2
Nikk and Avneet Kaur's 'Teri Naar' crosses 10 million

MUMBAI: Nikk a Punjabi singer composer and lyrists renowned for his single Yaari  is back with his gaana originals hit Teri Naar. A peppy fun loving...read more

3
Naezy opens up about himself in TVF's 'The Music Room'

MUMBAI: Music has a subtle way of entering one’s life, changing the mood and impacting our surroundings. To capture this very essence, TVF’s The...read more

4
Jassi Gill's 'Allah Ve' to release soon

MUMBAI: Jassi Gill, one whose lifted the Punjabi party music scene to an enormous scale is all set to release his new song Allah Ve. Gill known for...read more

5
FIVE Palm Jumeirah adds world’s no.1 DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to LUVYA festival lineup

MUMBAI: Dubai’s hottest festival, LUVYA, just got that bit hotter with the announcement of two of the biggest stars in the world of dance music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group