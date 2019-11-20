For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Nov 2019 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially amongst the youth after his blockbuster hit song, Daryaa! The singer will be seen performing on MTV Beats Sound Date, on Friday, 22 November, live on the Facebook page of MTV Beats.

Shahid, who has given some amazing songs to Bollywood movies like, Mere Brother ki Dulhan, Gunday, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Manmarziyaan etc. will be performing on his chartbusters such as Ikk Kudi, Chitta Veh, Daryaa, Sacchi Mohabbat, Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal) at the Sound Date. Speaking about this venture, Shahid said, “It feels great to be a part of this musical extravaganza. MTV Beats Sound Date is a unique format and I’m looking forward to connect with the audience live and I hope they like my performances. I can’t wait to sing Daryaa for my fans. See you there.”

MTV Beats Sound Date brings ardent music fans up close and personal to their favourite artists. It is a first-of-its-kind live music and interaction series, in collaboration with Facebook.  The unique musical property, which started on 15 February 2019, has received a phenomenal response, with artists like Darshan Raval, Sanam Puri, Jonita Gandhi who have previously performed on the Sound Date.

