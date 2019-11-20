For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2019 15:00 |  By Minal Owal

Duo Aniruddha and Tammy on scoring music for 'Aamis'

MUMBAI: Aniruddha, and Tammy a duo known as ‘Quan Bay’ who is known to make music, both art/pop songs, and film scores, shared their musical journey exclusively to Radioandmusic.com.

Airuddha and Tammy met at Canada, Toronto in 2014-15, when Tammy was a classical pianist and Ainruddha was already a director working on his musical projects.

 “Initially we were focused on writing music and recording music that was our primary area of focus, Aniruddha’s mother Manju Borah offered us our first music scoring for a movie Dau Huduni Methai in 2015,” elaborated Tammy.

At the screening of Dau Huduni Methai Aniruddha and Tammy met Bhaskar Hazarika director of Aamis. Later in 2019 Quan Bay were asked to score music for Aamis by Bhaskar Hazarika.

Sharing their experience while scoring music for Aamis Aniruddha mentioned, “All the music related work was done on the internet online through video calls and chats, we got edited clips of the movie and Bhaskar explained to us and accordingly we developed the music.”

“The movie had a lot of montage sequences. It had a very dualistic element that is a hint of tragedy and a horror element which was very interesting to create a music score for and we consider ourselves very lucky to be a part of this movie,” added Aniruddha.

Further Aniruddha and Tammy are interested in exploring Asian and Korean music.

Also Bollywood seems to be changing rapidly to them and they are hoping to make more of Bollywood music scores.

The duo revealed that they are coming up with Metromania which revolves around dreams and realities of a person.

Tags
pop songs Canada Toronto music
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially amongst the youth after his blockbuster hit song, Daryaa!

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Paris Jackson skipped prom to attend Metallica concert

MUMBAI: Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Gigi Hadid is back 'in touch' with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, is reportedly reconnecting with her former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host the red carpet at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Dick Clark productions today announced the hosts for “AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit,” the official pre-show for the “2019 American Music Awards.” Raja Kumari, Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Viall will host.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

News
A 12-year-old kid shared the stage with B Praak at RED FM Swag Fest 3.0

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music at Swag Fest 3.0 which took place onread more

News
Spotify strengthens localisation strategy with original podcasts

MUMBAI: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotifyread more

News
Knowing your target audience is essential to generate revenue from YouTube: GoBisbo Founder Shakir Ebrahim

MUMBAI: Keen to make YouTube work for you and bring in a stellar income?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Vsquare Music launched the teaser of it's new track 'Ohh Baby'

MUMBAI: The much awaited teaser of new track 'Ohh Baby' presented by Vsquare Music released yesterday with much flavour.The teaser is out on Vsquare...read more

2
Jassi Gill's 'Allah Ve' to release soon

MUMBAI: Jassi Gill, one whose lifted the Punjabi party music scene to an enormous scale is all set to release his new song Allah Ve. Gill known for...read more

3
VYRL originals and Mohit Suri bringing Mithoon, Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur for 'Intezaar' crosses 22 mn views

MUMBAI: The creative trio of MohitSuri, Mithoon and Arijit Singh famous for delivering superhit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Humdard, PhirBhi Tumko...read more

4
Birthday Special: Badshah’s pop songs that will make you dance

MUMBAI: It’s the birthday of the one whose ruled the indie pop music scene in India with his Bollywood hits like Kala Chasma, DJ Waley Babu to name a...read more

5
Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group