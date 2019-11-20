DJ Avisha, Soul Tokes and Insowmya, promise to light up your night at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: Catch the fiery tracks by DJ Avisha, Soul Tokes and Insowmya, at Liquid Bar, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore this Friday, 22 November, 8 pm onwards.

Avisha Sati, one of India's upcoming dynamic female DJs and her energy at shows keep the crowd swaying and jumping with a mix of Commercial, Dance music and HipHop. An electic team of DJ’s and music artists like Soul Tokes and Insowmya will join her this Friday at Hyatt Centric, Bangalore

Where: Liquid Bar, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, 1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, next to MG Road, Ulsoor

When: Friday, 22nd November, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Entry: INR 1000 cover charge