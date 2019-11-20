For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2019 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Avisha, Soul Tokes and Insowmya, promise to light up your night at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: Catch the fiery tracks by DJ Avisha, Soul Tokes and Insowmya, at Liquid Bar, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore this Friday, 22 November, 8 pm onwards.

Avisha Sati, one of India's upcoming dynamic female DJs and her energy at shows keep the crowd swaying and jumping with a mix of Commercial, Dance music and HipHop. An electic team of DJ’s and music artists like Soul Tokes and Insowmya will join her this Friday at Hyatt Centric, Bangalore

Where: Liquid Bar, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, 1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, next to MG Road, Ulsoor

When: Friday, 22nd November, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Entry: INR 1000 cover charge

Tags
DJ Grand Hyatt Bangalore music Dance music HipHop
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2019

Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially amongst the youth after his blockbuster hit song, Daryaa!

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Duo Aniruddha and Tammy on scoring music for 'Aamis'

MUMBAI: Aniruddha, and Tammy a duo known as ‘Quan Bay’ who is known to make music, both art/pop songs, and film scores, shared their musical journey exclusively to Radioandmusic.com.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's 18th b'day

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Paris Jackson skipped prom to attend Metallica concert

MUMBAI: Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

Gigi Hadid is back 'in touch' with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, is reportedly reconnecting with her former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

News
A 12-year-old kid shared the stage with B Praak at RED FM Swag Fest 3.0

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music at Swag Fest 3.0 which took place onread more

News
Spotify strengthens localisation strategy with original podcasts

MUMBAI: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotifyread more

News
Knowing your target audience is essential to generate revenue from YouTube: GoBisbo Founder Shakir Ebrahim

MUMBAI: Keen to make YouTube work for you and bring in a stellar income?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval's new song Tu Mileya's official audio track trends at #10

MUMBAI: King of romantic tracks Darshan Raval whose known to strike a chord with the audience through his melodious tracks has released an official...read more

2
Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host the red carpet at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Dick Clark productions today announced the hosts for “AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit,” the official pre-show for the “...read more

3
Kanye West buys another Wyoming property for $14 mn

MUMBAI:  Rapper Kanye West is expanding his presence in Wyoming, US by purchasing another expensive property there.Close to three months after a...read more

4
Millind Gaba, Dhvani Bhanushali's natural chemistry in T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is a bliss to your ears

MUMBAI: After a stupendous start with the first two episodes, T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 ups the tempo with Millind Gaba and Dhvani Bhanushali...read more

5
Get ready to witness Shahid Mallya’s magical voice on MTV Beats Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Winning a million hearts for his sublime and soul-stirring voice, popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya is now a sensation, especially...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group