News |  20 Nov 2019 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's 'Tu Mileya' trends at #7

MUMBAI: Widely recognized for his romantic tracks, Darshan Raval has come up with his yet another melodious original love song Tu Mileya. The track has garnered trends at #7 on YouTube and has already crossed two mn views.

Indian singer, songwriter and composer Darshan Raval known for his songs like Hawa Banke, Odhani from Made In China, Chogada from Loveyatri and popular for his romantic tracks has composed and sung this song Tu Mileya.

Listen here:

Fans have showered their love and appreciation towards Darshan Raval and his song.

Tu Mileya will definitely be the one which will warm everyone this winter.

