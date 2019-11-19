VYRL originals and Mohit Suri bringing Mithoon, Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur for 'Intezaar' crosses 22 mn views

MUMBAI: The creative trio of MohitSuri, Mithoon and Arijit Singh famous for delivering superhit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Humdard, PhirBhi Tumko Chaahunga have come together for the very first time for a non-film song Intezaar. Moreover the song has crossed 22 mn views and its being well appreciated by the audience.

This song is composed and written by Mithoon and features Bollywood favourites Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The video stars India’s beloved television stars SanayaIrani and Gurmeet Chaudhary who bring alive the ballad in the larger than life music video.

The inspiration for the song comes from the yearning for ones love where you continue to live in hope, even after the relationship has ended. Intezaar brings alive two contrasting sets of emotions; one where a person is living in hope that his love may return and the other where one has gracefully accepted the end and moved on. Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur have soulfully expressed these emotions in their inimitable style.

Directed by Arif Khan, the music video depicts the highs and lows of a relationship through contemporary dance interlaced with poignant storytelling. MohitSuri, with his creative vision and inputs, has been instrumental in creating a one-of-its-kind non film musical experience.

Speaking about Intezaar, Mithoonsays “Mohit and I always like to work on a thought when it comes to any song. He gave me the idea to come up with a song which talks about yearning and hoping against hope. I responded by giving him this melody and he got very excited about it. He initially wanted to use it in Aashiqui 2, but later on, we both felt it wasn’t fitting in the narrative of the film. Time passed but we both held on to this song very dearly in our hearts. Even Arijit would keep asking me about where are we going to use it. Earlier this year, VRYL Originals approached me to do a project with them and Mohit kept pushing me to do something in the non-film space. I reworked on the entire structure of the song and added the voice of Asees Kaur, who I think elevated the song with her honesty. Finally, it all came together as a true musical experience”

Speaking about this latest release, MohitSuri says “Mithoon and I have an association that goes back two decades. Whenever we have worked on music it has never meant to be delivered as a superhit but just something that we both believe in. I have been after Mithoon to do something in the non-film music space because I believe his music is beyond films. I am very happy that Arijit and Asees have lent their voice to this composition. I had a certain vision for this song and Arif Khan has taken the video a notch higher. Both Gurmeet and Sanaya have not just enacted the video but felt every word of the song. I believe and Mithoon will agree on this with me that every song has its own fate and this song belongs to a platform like VYRL Originals. Thank you Vinit and Devraj for this musical experience.”

Speaking about the song, Asees Kaur says “I was roped in at a very last stage of this project. Mithoon Sir was looking for a female voice and that's when Vinit from VYRL Originals recommended me to Mithoon Sir for which I will be grateful to him forever. I've always wanted to sing for Mithoon Sir and to start off with a project which is so close to him, Mohit Sir and my personal favourite Arijit Singh is a dream collaboration for me. I'm glad Mithoon Sir and Mohit Sir both felt that my voice did justice to the song and the emotion they were looking for. I also love the way the video is shot where Gurmeet&Sanaya have done an amazing job. And like everyone says, this song is an amazing Musical Experience as a whole.”

Speaking about the new song,Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music India & South Asia, shares, “VYRL Originals is an artist first music platform which has been at the forefront of creating a category and culture of non-film music in India. Intezaar has been a dream project for us at VYRL. To bring together the biggest names in the Indian Music & Entertainment business, for a non-film song for the first time, has been an exciting experience. I am deeply appreciative of the creative journey and efforts of the entire team including MohitSuri, Mithoon, Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur and the talented duo Sanaya and Gurmeet, who feature in the music video directed by Arif Khan. Intezaar is not just another non-film song; it’s a musical experience.”