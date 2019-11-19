Tel Aviv's popular musical outfit Garden City Movement to tour India this December

MUMBAI: The trio will perform in four cities including slots at NH7 Weekender and Echoes of Earth festival. Consisting of Roy Avital, Joe Saar and Johnny Sharoni, Garden City Movement produce a blend of sounds drawn from their diverse cultural worlds – ranging from sweet hypnotic beats to ground floor based tracks, and from art-pop to experimental house.

Their slew of EPs have seen them climb the Hype Machine Popular Chart, record live sessions for Boiler Room, Majestic Casual & FACT Magazine, perform at world-renowned festivals including Primavera, Glastonbury, Pukkelpop, Magnetic Fields Festivals, open for Bonobo, Caribou, alt-j and many more.

Garden City Movement came into the scene in 2013 and their career graph has only seen a steep rise since. Their breakout track ‘Move On’ won the Best Video of The Year (2014) at MTV Israel Music Awards and received a nomination for Best Music Video at the LA Film Festival. Their video for ‘She’s So Untouchable’ screened at Raindance Film Festival in London, and their music has been presented in popular shows like 13 Reasons Why, Sephora’s Let's Beauty Together Campaign (Europe) and also Queen Sugar.

This India tour will see them perform at NH7 Weekender Pune on the 1 December, travelling to Mumbai at antiSOCIAL on the 5th, 6th at Dontelmama in Delhi and will wrap up in Bangalore on the 8th at Echoes of Earth festival.

“An unstoppable trio” – Earmilk

“Punching the [live] electronic space with weaponry of multi-instrumented wonders” – Skiddle

“A top-notch electronic music project” – NTS