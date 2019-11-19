For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2019 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Pawni Pandey's first independent Punjabi song 'Bore Ho Gayi' is here to steal your heart

MUMBAI: A peppy Punjabi track released by Pawni Pandey called Bore Ho Gayi is sure to make you get up and shake a leg on its beats.

Click here to view the song:

This track happens to be Pandey’s first Punjabi Independent single. On the same she adds, “This is a big step in my life and it takes a lot of courage to start something of your own. My grandmother is a Punjabi and I’ve had Punjabi cultural influences in my family.”

Girls will relate to this track very easily and are sure to groove on this song.

Punjabi Independent music scene happens to be widely appreciated by the audience and Bore Ho Gayi is just another example of it.

If you haven’t watched the song yet, do click on the link above and for more updates on Pawni Pandey stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com.

