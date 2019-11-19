For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2019 19:32 |  By RnMTeam

Pankaj Udhas and Kavita Paudwal to collaborate for a Marathi Bhavgeet 'Ranga Dhanoocha Jhula'

MUMBAI: Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas to sing a Marathi song for the first-time Ranga Dhanoocha Jhula. The single will be launched on the YouTube channel -Kavita Paudwal in December 2019.  

Well it would be quite an excitement to watch the mega musicians associate for the song and bring out their elements in it.

Song recording and media preview of the song would take place in the presence of Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Singer Anuradha Paudwal, Award winning Bollywood Singer Kavita Paudwal, Singer Ashok Patki on 20 November, 2 pm.

Pankaj Udhas Kavita Paudwal Anuradha Paudwal
