Pancham Nishad presents Samarpan - A Tribute to the pioneers of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Late Pandit C R Vyas, the legendary vocalist and Late Shri M V Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover have been the pioneers of Hindusthani Classical Music in Navi Mumbai.

Back in 1978 when the twin city was in its infancy they started the New Bombay Music and Drama Circle in Vashi, brought together like-minded people together to work for this, nurtured many aspiring musicians residing in Navi Mumbai and created a group of discerning listeners of Hindustani Classical Music here. Thanks to the untiring

efforts of Vyas-bua, Chimmalgi-ji & their associates, Navi Mumbai can boast of a thriving atmosphere of Indian music and culture today. ‘Samarpan’ is a tribute from the music lovers of Navi

Mumbai to these two illuminaries for their contribution and this is the seventh consecutive year

This year ‘Samarpan’ will be held in two sessions. The morning session will feature two young; intense artistes, Sonal Shivkumar (vocal) followed by Pratik Shrivastava (Sarod). Evening session will open with talented teenaged vocalist Anuja Panchal and conclude with a unique Jugalbandi of Hindusthani, Carnatic vocal music by renowned artistes Sriram Parasuram; Sanjeev Chimmalgi, wherein both artistes will present both the styles.

Sridhar Parthasarathy (Mridangam), Dnyaneshwar Sonawane; Abhishek Kathe (Harmonium), Rupak Kharvandikar, Tejovrush Joshi; Rigved Deshpande (Tabla) and Shivkumar Anantharaman (Violin) will be providing able accompaniment to the artistes. The event will be compered by Asmita Pande

This programme is open for all music lovers and entry is free.

Date - 24 November, 2019

Morning session – 9.30 am to 1.30 pm

Evening session - 5 pm to 9 pm

Venue – Mini Hall, 2 nd floor, N.M.S.A., Sector 4, Vashi, Navi Mumbai